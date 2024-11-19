Air Freight Market Soars : Projected to Hit $376.8 Billion Globally by 2027 with a 5.6% CAGR – Allied Market Research

Air Freight Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global air freight market garnered $270.2 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $376.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06421 Air freight or air cargo is the fastest mode for delivering items or goods via a chartered or scheduled air carrier. It is the fastest way to deliver shipments particularly if it requires long-distance travel in contrast with sea or road logistics. It is the most reliable and a secure means of transportation that experiences the lowest insurance premiums due to shorter shipping timelines. It is quite suitable to deliver valuable, fragile, and perishable items across domestic and international destinations, for which in-time & safe delivery is a must. Air freight is most often used for shipping urgent and highly-priced goods that require superior handling and control of several factors such as pressure and temperature. The range of items shipped via air freight may comprise anything from dry goods, such as machinery, retail or consumer goods, textiles, electronics, and hardware, to temperature-controlled, bulky, and over-sized cargo.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.𝐁𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, the freight segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to around three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the express segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.★ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-freight-market/purchase-options 𝐁𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞, the commercial segment contributed to highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly 90% of the global air freight market, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the private segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲🔹By service, the express segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.🔹By destination, the domestic segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future 🔹By end-use, the private segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.🔹By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.★ 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06421 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬Bolloré LogisticsDB SCHENKERDeutsche Post AGDSV PanalpinaExpeditors International of Washington, Inc.FedExHellmann Worldwide LogisticsKuehne+Nagel International AGNippon ExpressUnited Parcel Service, Inc.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/freight-trucking-market-A07132 - Freight Trucking Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Truck Type, by Cargo Type, by End-User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rail-logistics-market - Rail Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Operational Area, by End-Use Industry : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-courier-market-A313234 - Medical Courier Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Service Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-tracking-market-A311954 - Container Tracking Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering, by Technology Type, by Mode of Transportation, by End-User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.