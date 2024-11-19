A Second Trump Administration: Implications for Asset Managers

The most immediate effect of an upcoming second Trump administration relates to the tenure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Chair Gensler was appointed to his position by President Biden early in his term and was ultimately confirmed to a five-year term through 2026 in April 2021. As a longtime Democratic appointee, it is unlikely that Chair Gensler will stay on following the inauguration of President Trump – it has been longstanding practice for SEC Chairs to resign in advance of the transition of power (e.g., Chair Gensler’s predecessor, Jay Clayton, left the SEC in December 2020 ahead of the January 2021 inauguration of President Biden despite having been confirmed to a term running through June 2021).

To the extent Chair Gensler looks to stay through his term notwithstanding the election results, there would likely be deadlock on the more contentious rulemakings at the SEC until a new Republican Commissioner has been sworn into office. President Trump, who has promised to “fire” Chair Gensler on “day one,” would have the immediate authority to name a new Acting SEC Chair among the existing five Commissioners and presumably would name one of the current Republican SEC Commissioners as Chair to begin to implement a different regulatory approach at the agency. Whether the President can remove an existing Commissioner from service before the end of that Commissioner’s term is untested and could lead to litigation. However, given the likelihood that Chair Gensler steps down ahead of the January 2025 inauguration of President Trump, consistent with the actions of his predecessors, this alert assumes that the President will appoint and the Senate will confirm a new Chair in 2025.

The election and inauguration of President Trump is perhaps less likely to immediately affect the leadership in the staff of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management (the “IM Division”). Historically, such positions do not have the election-related turnover applicable to SEC Chairs. As such, it is possible that, for example, IM Division Director Natasha Greiner remains in her position under an Acting Chair into 2025 (although, per below, the naming of a new SEC Chair resulting from President Trump’s election is highly likely to change the regulatory focus of the IM Division).