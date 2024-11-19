RCP responds to new coal mining licence ban

The Royal College of Physicians has responded to the news that the government is to ban new coal mining licences.

RCP’s special adviser on healthcare sustainability and climate change Dr Mark Harber said:

‘The government’s commitment to ban all new coal mining licenses marks a crucial step forward in protecting the health and well-being of current and future generations. Coal combustion is a harmful pollutant, driving emissions and poor air quality. It contributes directly to significant preventable illness including cardiovascular and respiratory disease which ruin lives and place avoidable demands on the health service.

‘Climate change is the biggest threat to global human wellbeing. It is a public health emergency requiring immediate and coordinated action. The RCP has long called for the government to prioritise a just transition from fossil fuels, redirecting investment and subsidies towards renewable energy sources and technologies.

‘We strongly welcome the government’s decision and urge them to bring forward legislation as soon as possible. It will not only lead to cleaner air, healthier communities and fewer lives lost to preventable disease, but also reduced demand on the health service and a more vibrant and productive economy.’