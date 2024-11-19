ADIFF NY 2024 Celebrates African Cinema: Highlighting Stories from South Africa and Beyond

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen Opening Night Film: Death of a Whistleblower

The African Diaspora International Film Festival returns to NYC for its 32nd edition, showcasing powerful African cinema from November 29 - December 15, 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) returns to New York for its 32nd edition, showcasing powerful African cinema from November 29 to December 15, 2024. This year’s festival highlights films from Africa and the African Diaspora, exploring themes of resilience, identity, and cultural heritage.As part of ADIFF’s “ 30 Years of South Africa ” program, the festival opens with Death of a Whistleblower by Ian Gabriel, a gripping thriller about a South African journalist exposing government cover-ups amid growing risks. The festival also features Legacy: The Decolonized History of South Africa by Tara Erica Moore, which provides an intimate look into apartheid's enduring effects through the eyes of the “Architect of Apartheid’s” grandson. Other highlights include the South African Blaxploitation double feature Banned by Naledi Bogacwi and the restored classic Joe Bullet by Louis de Witt, as well as Quantum by Anele Geqiwe, which intricately weaves the lives of diverse South Africans. Other South African premieres this year include Good Mourning by Morokwe Kaizer Mokgobu and Sierra’s Gold by Adze Ugah.Additional African highlights include the Gala screening of The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos, a bold Nigerian story by The Agbajowo Collective, following a young woman’s fight against injustice. Far From the Nile by Sherief Elkatsha follows 12 musicians across the Nile basin as they tour America, bridging cultural divides through music. Additionally, The Wall Street Boy by Charles Uwagbai, scheduled for theatrical release on Dec. 6, tells the tale of a young Kenyan innovator transforming global finance from his village.ADIFF further explores African cinema with Disco Afrika by Luck Razanajaona, Ngoda by Joe Njagu, and Nome by Sana Na N’Hada, presenting narratives from Madagascar, Zimbabwe, and Guinea-Bissau. This year’s program also emphasizes hybrid cultural influences in African cinema with Ernest Cole: Lost and Found by Raoul Peck, Amal by Jawad Rhalib, Father and Soldier by Mathieu Vadepied, Katika Bluu by Stéphane Vuillet, and Mario by Billy Woodberry and Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba by Mika Kaurismäki.Virtual attendees can enjoy the Mini Virtual Festival featuring African films such as Myopia by Sana Akroud, Fevers by Hicham Ayouch, Back of the Moon by Angus Gibson, and Moto Taxi by Karim Aïnouz. Additionally, ADIFF’s School Program will include family-friendly African films like Masai: The Rain Warriors by Pascal Plisson and Kirikou and the Sorceress by Michel Ocelot.With 65 films from 32 countries—including half as US or NY premieres—ADIFF NY 2024 presents a robust and culturally relevant program. Screenings will be held at Teachers College, The Forum at Columbia University, Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, and Cinema Village from November 29 to December 15, 2024.For more information about the 32nd Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival, please e-mail pr@nyadiff.org. Festival website: www.nyadiff.org , Facebook and twitter is @nyadiff, Instagram: ny_adiffThe African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.The 32nd Annual New York African Diaspora International Film Festival is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Films, New York State Council on the Arts, The Harlem Community Development Corporation, The New York City Council in the Arts, West Harlem Development Corporation, The Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation administered by LMCC, The Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs and The George Clement Bond Center for African Education at Teachers College, Columbia University, The International Organization of La Francophonie New York, The Netherlands consulate-general in New York, Villa Albertine and the French Embassy in the United States. Funded in part by a grant from the New York City Tourism Foundation. WNYC is a media partner of the African Diaspora International Film Festival.ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALEstablished in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a Harlem based minority-led not-for profit international film festival that presents, interprets and educates about films that explore the human experience of people of color all over the world in order to inspire imaginations, disrupt stereotypes and help transform attitudes that perpetuate injustice.The mission of The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is to expand the traditional views and perceptions of what the Black experience is by showcasing award-winning socially relevant documentary and fiction films about people of color, from Peru to Zimbabwe, from the USA to Belgium and from New Zealand to JamaicaCommenting on the line up of ADIFF Chicago 2019, film critic Kathleen Sachs of the Chicago Readers wrote: “The films in the 17th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival – Chicago do what much media and even the public school system fail to do: educate. Through robust programming that gives meaning to the word "diverse," the selections in this year's festival illuminate the experiences of those living in the African diaspora around the world. The New York-based husband-and-wife programmers, Reinaldo Barroso-Spech and Diarah N'Daw-Spech, have chosen more than a dozen films that, through a variety of modes and genres, further dimensionalize already complex issues specific to those living in these communities. Naturally, documentary lends itself to this mission, though several narrative features and a short fiction add to the plenitude of information.”

ADIFF New York Promo Trailer

