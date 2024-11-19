Smart Cities Market Valued at USD 648.36 Billion in 2020, Forecasted to Hit USD 6,061.00 Billion by 2030 | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Smart Cities Market by Component and Functional Area: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global smart cities market size was valued at $648.36 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,061.00 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/383 A smart city makes use of information and communication technology (ICT) technologies to increase its operational efficiency, improve its communication of information exchange with its citizens, and offer superior government service and public welfare. A smart city's primary objective often is to optimize and manage the city's various activities and promote economic growth while also increasing people' quality of life via the use of smart technology and data analysis. In addition, the growth in digital transformation trends in the world, as well as emerging trends such as AI and IoT adoption, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, the key factors that drive the growth of the smart cities market include various government smart city initiatives, rise in need for better natural resource management in urban environments have boosted the growth of the smart cities market. In addition, the growth need for public safety and security has fueled the growth of the smart cities market. However, security concerns associated with smart cities and lack of funding & adequate infrastructure limit the growth of this market. Conversely, the emergence of artificial intelligence in smart cities and the rise in the IoT market & its application in smart cities are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.Depending on the component, the hardware segment dominated the smart cities market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for IoT integrated everyday solutions. Moreover, initiatives by government and local authorities mandating installation of hardware-based smart components such as smart meters, etc., are further empowering the growth of the segment.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-cities-market/purchase-options Region wise, the smart cities industry was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a highly developed ICT sector and high spending, aiding the growth of the smart cities market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to various government initiatives and digital transformation trends within the region, which is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.The global COVID-19 pandemic caused significant lifestyle changes in many parts of the world, with severe supply chain disruptions and nationwide lockdown policies, which boosted the adoption of digital technologies. People started using their digital devices (computers, mobile phones, and laptops, etc.) for almost every service that previously required them to leave their homes. Trends such as shopping for groceries online, remote working, remote education, telehealth services, etc. were highly popularized during the period. Such factors are predicted to aid in the demand for smart cities, as the fear of COVID-19 subsides and the world gets back on its tracks. Furthermore, the need for sustainable infrastructure solutions in the modern urban environment is expected to fuel the growth of the global smart cities industry in the coming years.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By functional area, the smart infrastructure segment accounted for the largest smart cities market share in 2020.By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/383 The key players profiled in the smart cities market analysis are AT & T Intellectual Property, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Schneider Electric. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Passenger Security Equipment MarketSSL VPN MarketApplication Container MarketCloud-based VDI MarketSmart Meter Data Management Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.