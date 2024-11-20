Speedy Freight Expands Further In USA

L to R Kenneth White, Starr Bollefer, Kody Slade and Estefany Ramirez

National same day courier firm Speedy Freight has expanded further in the U.S. establishing a new office and a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Irving, Texas.

Our achievements in the U.S. over the past six months are a testament to our team's dedication and vision. We have an ambitious plan for growth, with the support and systems needed for success.” — Mike Smith

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National same day courier firm, Speedy Freight, has expanded further into the U.S. market, establishing a new office and a 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Irving, Texas, representing an investment of approximately $1.5 million.

Strategically positioned near Dallas Fort-Worth Airport, a prominent U.S. logistics gateway, this move signals Speedy Freight’s dedication to becoming a household name in logistics brokerage and the franchisor of choice in the logistics sector.

With its rapid U.S. expansion plan, the new Dallas site will serve as Speedy Freight’s U.S. Headquarters and Training Academy, offering state-of-the-art training aligned with international standards of quality and security—ISO 9001, 14001, and 27001 certifications. The academy supports continuous improvement and provides the tools for franchisees and team members to deliver personalised logistics solutions.

The U.S. expansion reflects Speedy Freight's bold vision for growth in the competitive logistics market, particularly in Full Truck Load (FTL), Less Than Truckload (LTL), Drayage, and Expedited services. These offerings are underpinned by user-friendly, in-house technology designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses.

Furthermore, the company offers tech-enabled parcels and fulfillment services, tailored with bespoke systems to address the unique demands of each sector. With a commitment to a people-first culture and best-in-class systems, Speedy Freight’s solutions are crafted for reliability and simplicity to meet the diverse needs of each client.

Speedy Freight operates over 60 branches in the UK and recently entered the EU via Spain. The firm is set to launch eight franchises in the U.S. by the end of 2025, reinforcing their ambitious goal to grow to 60 franchises by 2030. With these plans, Speedy Freight aims to offer a solid support network for UK and EU businesses looking to enter the U.S. market, using them as a springboard, making the new Dallas Headquarters a strategic entry point.

“We’re all in on our mission to expand aggressively across the U.S., and the Dallas Headquarters and Training Academy marks a significant milestone,” says Kody Slade, President of Operations for Speedy Freight.

“Our central Dallas location not only supports our franchise network but enables us to develop specialized logistics solutions that make a real difference for clients across industries.”

Mike Smith, CEO of Speedy Freight, comments, “Our achievements in the U.S. over the past six months are a testament to our team's dedication and vision. We have an ambitious plan for growth, with the support and systems needed to enable franchise success. Our focus is to become the leading logistics franchisor, setting the highest standards and building a strong brand known across the logistics sector.”

Speedy Freight’s vision includes becoming a trusted logistics partner within the U.S.’s growing logistics industry, valued at $1.27 trillion in 2023 and projected to reach $1.62 trillion by 2028. With ecommerce and fulfillment services projected to experience rapid growth, their expansion comes at a pivotal time for meeting evolving logistics needs and supporting businesses of all sizes.

Speedy Freight is currently shortlisted for a prestigious British International Freight Association (BIFA) Freight Service award, reflecting their industry leadership and commitment to quality and training. As they scale their U.S. presence, Speedy Freight continues to drive their mission to deliver seamless, efficient, and reliable logistics solutions that help clients succeed.

For further information, please visit https://us.speedyfreight.com.

About Speedy Freight

Founded in 2006, Speedy Freight was born from a desire to make logistics solutions simple. Over the last 18 years, the company has grown from a single regional office in 2009 to more than 60 branches covering every postcode in the UK and continues to expand with a presence in Spain and the USA.

At present, Speedy Freight has more than 15,000 customers across the UK, mainland Europe and the USA, with major contracts in multiple different industries.

Speedy Freight’s recent awards include BFA Franchisor of the Year (finalist), Highly Commended in the BIFA awards for Training, Road Freight Operator of the Year at the 2021 Multimodal awards and most recently shortlisted for the Customer Service award at the 2024 Motor Transport awards and Supply Chain Excellence Awards. What’s more, the brand boasts a 5-star rating on Trustpilot.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.