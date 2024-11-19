NFWare Delivers Industry First 400Gbps CGNAT Server to UK-based ISP YouFibre

NFWare carrier-grade network address translation (CGNAT) is twice as fast as competitors; allows YouFibre to keep up its fast growth with less infrastructure

Hitting this performance level is a great accomplishment for NFWare but also for virtualized CGNAT in general.” — Alex Britkin, co-founder and CEO of NFWare

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFWare today announced it has deployed the industry’s first 400 Gbps virtual carrier grade network address translation (vCGNAT) servers to its customer YouFibre, a fast-growing UK-based internet service provider (ISP).This vCGNAT performance utilized four 100GbE network interface cards (NIC) and is double the previous fastest server. This throughput is a result of performance improvements in the latest version of NFWare’s vCGNAT software and the use of tuned IntelXeonScalable Processor-based servers.Fast CGNAT Enables Fast GrowthFounded in 2019 in Tewkesbury, United Kingdom, YouFibre brings ultrafast Internet to its customers based on full fiber access and backbone networks. The company primarily uses fiber network services from its sister company Netomnia, a fiber-optic networking company NFWare’s addressing infrastructure allows YouFibre to continue its fast growth. In June 2024, the ISP announced it had doubled its subscribers to 100,000 in just nine months. With that fast growth comes a need for IPv4 addresses for each new customer. But given the shortage and high cost of IPv4 addresses, YouFibre is growing its business using NFWare CGNAT to ensure it has the IP addresses it needs for growth.400Gbps CGNAT Deployed at Three YouFibre POPsYouFibre has installed 400Gbps vCGNAT at three of its highest volume points of presence (PoPs) and has 200 Gbps NFWare vCGNAT servers at less busy sites. The servers are based on 36-core, 2.4GHz IntelXeonPlatinum 8360Y CPUs. NFWare engineers consulted with YouFibre to tune the servers including using non-uniform memory access (NUMA) to ensure fastest possible memory access for the CPUs. Each server features eight 100GbE connections provided by four Mellanox Connect X6 network adapters.For an operator whose traffic is that high it is convenient to have just one 400Gbps server instead of several. It is easier to manage, there is no need to balance traffic between servers, and it is more cost-effective because only one server is needed.“We’re building our network to give our customers a great internet experience even as we grow our business very rapidly,” said Sam Defriez, Director of Networks, YouFibre. “Having a 400 Gbps vCGNAT server is not just a bragging point – it provides significant value in accommodating our growth and keeping our infrastructure costs as low as possible.”“Hitting this performance level is a great accomplishment for NFWare but also for virtualized CGNAT in general. Some people still think that there is a performance tradeoff when using virtualized software but it’s not true,” said Alex Britkin, co-founder and CEO of NFWare. “YouFibre is the ideal company for this type of solution because their fast growth has led them to think creatively about their network building and to be bold in their technology choices. I look forward to continuing to work with that team as they continue to grow.”About NFWareNFWare, Inc. is an innovative network software vendor that supplies internet service providers, telecom operators and data centers with super-fast virtualized CGNAT solutions for their networks. NFWare software-based NFV technology provides a level of proprietary hardware. NFWare was established in 2014 by experienced professionals in telecommunications, computer networking, and virtualization technologies. For more information, visit www.nfware.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.