November 19, 2024 Sen. Robin Bill Creates Basulta Autonomous Region A bill filed by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla seeks to create a new autonomous region for the people of Sulu, following its exclusion from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Padilla filed on Tuesday Senate Bill 2879, which establishes the Basulta Autonomous Region composed of Sulu, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi provinces. "To further promote political stability and economic development in the Sulu archipelago, this bill aims to create an effective political entity, provide for its basic structure of government in recognition of the cause of the people of Sulu, and that of the people of the provinces of Basilan and Tawi-tawi," Padilla said in his bill. He added the bill seeks to establish the Basulta Autonomous Region to help address the specific needs of the island provinces, particularly in the delivery of basic services. It likewise "seeks to foster meaningful and effective governance and sustainable development, characterized by respect for culture, traditions, and diversity," he added. Sulu, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi are part of the BARMM, which also covers Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, and Lanao del Sur. But the Supreme Court, in a decision dated September 9, 2024 declared Sulu as not part of BARMM after the Sulu voters rejected the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law. Under the bill, the proposed new autonomous region shall include the city and provinces that shall vote favorably in a plebiscite for the ratification of its organic act in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. The national government shall provide the autonomous region with a proportionate and equitable share in the annual national budget and foreign-assisted projects. Also, the proposed autonomous region will have its own Regional Assembly. Meanwhile, the bill provides for sharing in exploration, development and utilization of natural resources in Basulta. In the case of uranium and fossil fuels, these may be co-managed and the revenues shared equally between the national government and Basulta government. Indigenous cultural communities and indigenous peoples shall have a five-percent share of net revenues from the exploration, development and utilization of natural resources, including natural gas projects in the territories covered by native, traditional or customary title. The dispensation of justice in the autonomous region shall be in consonance with the Constitution, Shari'ah, traditional or tribal laws, and other relevant laws. Panukala ni Sen. Robin, Lilikha ng Basulta Autonomous Region Naghain ng panukalang batas si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para lumikha ng bagong autonomous region para sa mamamayan ng Sulu, matapos ang pag-alis nito sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Ihinain ni Padilla nitong Martes ang Senate Bill 2879, na magtatayo ng Basulta Autonomous Region. Sakop ng pinapanukalang autonomous region ang probinsya ng Sulu, Basilan, at Tawi-Tawi. "To further promote political stability and economic development in the Sulu archipelago, this bill aims to create an effective political entity, provide for its basic structure of government in recognition of the cause of the people of Sulu, and that of the people of the provinces of Basilan and Tawi-tawi," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukala. Dagdag ng mambabatas, layunin ng Basulta Autonomous Region na tugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng mga probinsyang ito, lalo na sa paghahatid ng pangunahing serbisyo. Layunin din ng panukala na tiyakin ang epektibong pamamalakad ng pamahalaan at pagrespeto sa kultura at tradisyon, aniya. Bahagi ng BARMM ang Sulu, Basilan at Tawi-Tawi. Sakop din ng BARMM ang Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, at Lanao del Sur. Nguni't sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema noong Setyembre 9, 2024, hindi na kasali ang Sulu sa BARMM matapos tumanggi ang residente nito ang pagraratipika sa Bangsamoro Organic Law. Sa ilalim ng panukala ni Padilla, sakop ng Basulta autonomus region ang mga siyudad at probinsyang boboto para sa ratipikasyon ng organic act nito sa Basilan, Sulu at Tawi-Tawi. Bibigyan ng pambansang pamahalaan ang autonomous region ng "proportionate and equitable share" sa taunang budget at foreign-assisted projects. Magkakaroon ang panukalang autonomous region ng sariling Regional Assembly. Nasa panukalang batas din ang pantay-pantay na pamamahagi sa pagsaliksik, pagbuo at paggamit ng natural resources sa Basulta. Maaaring co-managed ng national government at ng Basulta ang natural resources na uranium at fossil fuels. Titiyakin din ng panukalang batas ang hindi bababa sa limang porsyento ng net revenue ng natural resources para sa indigenous cultural communities at indigenous peoples - kabilang ang natural gas projects sa mga teritoryong sakop ng native, traditional o customary title. Ang sistema ng hustisya sa Basulta autonomous region ay sasang-ayon sa Saligang Batas, Shari'ah, tradisyonal na batas, at magkakaugnay na batas.

