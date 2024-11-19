UFirst Credit Union Prioritizes Youth Financial Literacy with Tailored Accounts for Teens and Kids

UFirst Credit Union empowers teens with financial literacy programs and specialized accounts to build strong financial habits for a secure future.

WEST JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFirst Credit Union continues its focus on empowering the next generation through comprehensive financial literacy programs and specialized accounts designed specifically for teens and youth. UFirst is committed to providing young members with the knowledge and tools they need to develop strong financial habits that will benefit them throughout their lives.UFirst offers a variety of accounts crafted for young people at every stage of their financial journey. From savings accounts for kids to checking accounts for teens, UFirst provides the right solutions to help them learn the fundamentals of managing money, budgeting, and saving for the future.“We believe that financial literacy is a crucial life skill, and the earlier we can start teaching our younger members, the better prepared they will be,” explained Jack Buttar, Chief Executive Officer at UFirst Credit Union. “Our youth accounts are designed to not only introduce financial concepts but also to give kids and teens hands-on experience in managing their own money in a safe and supportive environment.”UFirst is dedicated to equipping young members with the knowledge and tools they need for financial success. In addition to offering Banzai, a free financial education program that teaches budgeting, saving, and responsible spending, UFirst also rewards academic achievement through its Pay for Grades initiative.UFirst Youth Savings Accounts: Ideal for children just beginning their savings journey, with no minimum balance requirements and competitive interest rates to help their savings grow.UFirst Teen Checking Accounts: Designed for teens who are ready to manage their own money, with features like a free debit card and access to online and mobile banking.These programs, combined with UFirst’s educational initiatives, empower young members to build strong financial habits early in life. With its focus on youth financial literacy, UFirst Credit Union is helping to build a stronger financial foundation for the next generation.About UFirst Credit UnionUFirst Credit Union is committed to making a positive impact on the community through financial education and inclusivity initiatives. Offering a variety of personal and business accounts, loans, credit solutions, and online banking options, UFirst ensures every member has access to the best financial products and services. Its youth and teen programs are a key part of its mission to foster financial literacy for all.For more information about UFirst Credit Union and its award-winning efforts, visit the UFirst Credit Union website.Company: UFirst Credit UnionAddress: 6874 S. Center Park Dr.City: West JordanState: UtahZip Code: 84084Phone number: 801-481-8800Email: marketing@ufirstcu.com

