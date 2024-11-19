COLUMBIA, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coupert, the leading online shopping platform, has released its predictions for the 2024 Christmas shopping season. With the rise of e-commerce and changing consumer behaviours, Coupert's data analysis and insights provide a glimpse into the future of retail. The company's forecast includes trends in shopping habits, popular products, and the impact of technology on the holiday season.According to Coupert's research, the 2024 Christmas shopping season will see a significant increase in online shopping. With the convenience and ease of online platforms, more and more consumers are turning to e-commerce for their holiday purchases. Coupert predicts that online sales will account for over 60% of all holiday purchases, a substantial increase from previous years. This shift in consumer behaviour is pushing traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to adapt their strategies to remain competitive, including offering exclusive discount codes for online shoppers to entice them to purchase directly through their digital channels.In addition to the rise of online shopping, Coupert's data also shows a growing trend of eco-consciousness among consumers. With climate change and sustainability becoming more prominent issues, consumers are seeking out environmentally-friendly products and retailers. Coupert predicts that in 2024, there will be a surge in demand for sustainable and ethically-made products, with retailers who prioritize sustainability seeing a boost in sales.Coupert's CEO, Jimmy Zhao, stated, "Our data analysis and insights show that the future of retail is rapidly changing. With the rise of e-commerce and the increasing importance of sustainability, retailers will need to adapt to meet the demands of consumers. We are excited to see how these trends will shape the 2024 Christmas shopping season and beyond." Coupert's predictions provide valuable insights for retailers to stay ahead of the curve and cater to the evolving needs of consumers.As the holiday season approaches, Coupert's predictions offer valuable insights for both consumers and retailers. E-commerce platforms will continue to dominate, and offering a seamless online experience—including easy access to promo codes —will be key to success. For retailers, aligning with consumer preferences for sustainability and convenience will not only boost sales but also build long-term loyalty.

