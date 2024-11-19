WOOFi Pro Integrates with Avalanche, Unlocking Faster and More Affordable DeFi Trading

SEYCHELLES, Victoria, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOFi , the decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol under the WOO ecosystem, is pleased to announce the integration of WOOFi Pro with Avalanche. This strategic expansion introduces native deposits and withdrawals via Avalanche, enabling users to enjoy faster and more cost-effective DeFi trading experiences.

Avalanche is celebrated for its sub-second transaction finality and ultra-low fees, making it an ideal blockchain for expanding WOOFi’s ecosystem. With this integration, WOOFi Pro users can seamlessly transact across one of the most advanced and developer-friendly blockchain networks, enhancing crosschain trading efficiency.

“Avalanche’s speed, security, and scalability align perfectly with WOOFi’s mission to empower traders through innovative DeFi solutions. Avalanche is one of the few networks that prioritizes onboarding of mainstream users via verticals like institutional DeFi, gaming, and more - as such it’s imperative we give Avalanche users a native experience,” said Ben Yorke, VP of the WOO Ecosystem.

WOOFi Pro on Avalanche introduces native deposits and withdrawals, allowing users to interact directly with the Avalanche network without relying on bridging solutions, thereby minimizing associated costs. With Avalanche’s industry-leading transaction finality, traders experience near-instantaneous execution with minimal latency, ensuring seamless trading operations. Additionally, Avalanche’s ultra-low gas fees provide a cost-efficient environment, maximizing value for traders. This integration empowers both individual and institutional users with advanced DeFi trading tools, combining enhanced scalability, speed, and affordability to deliver an unparalleled trading experience.

This launch represents another milestone in WOOFi’s continuous efforts to build a crosschain future for decentralized trading. With over $48 billion in cumulative trading volume and support for 12 blockchains, WOOFi remains a leading player in the decentralized trading space.

The addition of Avalanche to WOOFi Pro not only broadens accessibility but also underscores WOOFi's commitment to providing unparalleled trading experiences. Whether users are trading simple swaps, crosschain assets, or perpetual futures, the integration ensures Avalanche’s seamless performance boosts the efficiency of every transaction.

Contact Us: ecosystem@woo.network

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) with over $48B in cumulative trading volume and more than 250k monthly active users. It supports 12 blockchains and offers a diverse range of products, including earn vaults, simple swaps, crosschain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi, WOO, can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

