TravelPerk appoints monday.com’s CFO Eliran Glazer to be Chair of the Audit Committee and join the Board

Fueled by the boom of business travel, TravelPerk appoints a new Chair of its Audit Committee to strengthen its current Board, further enhance governance and support TravelPerk’s ambitious growth trajectory

As monday.com CFO, Glazer brings a wealth of SaaS and SMB expertise as he has steered them through a dynamic environment and rapid growth

TravelPerk has grown rapidly over the past year with over 50% revenue growth and a Gross Margin surpassing 70% driven by AI and automation and accelerated US expansion



BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TravelPerk, the hyper-growth business travel management platform, today announced a significant appointment to its Board of Directors: Eliran Glazer, current CFO at monday.com [NASDAQ: MNDY].

Glazer is a well-regarded financial leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and business acumen from decades of experience scaling hyper-growth technology companies including monday.com, Nex and Traiana. Glazer will serve as the Chair of TravelPerk’s Audit Committee and join its Board of Directors.

2024 has been a year of significant growth and investment for TravelPerk alongside acquiring AmTrav. TravelPerk is now positioned with a significant capital base and the necessary foundations to drive business and customer expansion in the upcoming years.

TravelPerk focused on product expansion and localisation, and harnessed the power of AI to build efficiencies throughout its business operations. TravelPerk accelerated gross profit through AI automation of manual tasks so its customer-facing teams could offer a better human experience.

Avi Meir, CEO and Co-Founder of TravelPerk, commented: “2024 has been an exciting year of growth for TravelPerk. Fueled by AI, we surpassed 70% gross margin and accelerated growth in the US through the acquisition of AmTrav. We are now thrilled to welcome Eliran onboard. His incredible experiences in M&A, and taking monday.com public and scaling to $1b ARR will help us accelerate even faster, which makes him a great addition to our board.”

Commenting about his recent TravelPerk Board of Directors appointment, Eliran Glazer, said: “I am delighted to leverage my experience in both private and public markets as the Chair of TravelPerk’s Audit Committee and a member of its Board of Directors. I look forward to partnering with TravelPerk’s talented team to drive the business toward sustainable long term growth.”

