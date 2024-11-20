Dried Peas Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.51 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

Dried Peas Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The dried peas market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The dried peas market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.16 billion in 2023 to $5.54 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as traditional use in cooking, their long shelf life and ease of storage, versatility in culinary applications, agricultural practices, economic influences, and the impact of historical trade and distribution systems.

How Big Is the Global Dried Peas Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dried peas market is anticipated to experience strong growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $7.51 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth during the forecast period can be driven by factors such as increased consumer education and marketing, evolving dietary preferences, advancements in processing and packaging, sustainable farming practices, and the rise of plant-based diets. Key trends in the forecast period include the growing demand for plant-based proteins, snacking and convenience products, the expansion of meat alternatives, sustainable agricultural practices, and innovation in product formats.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Dried Peas Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5163&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Dried Peas Market?

The growing number of individuals adopting a healthy lifestyle is expected to drive the expansion of the dried peas market in the coming years. A healthy lifestyle helps prevent illness, strengthens the immune system to fight infections, and boosts energy levels. Recently, many people have been focusing on their health, leading to a shift towards vegetarian diets. This dietary change is associated with lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol levels, and a reduced risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dried-peas-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Dried Peas Market Share?

Major companies operating in the dried peas market report are The Kraft Heinz Company, Simplot Company, Ingredion Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., Del Monte Foods Inc., Greenyard Foods NV, TreeHouse Foods Inc., ConAgra Brands Inc., Bonduelle S.A., Keystone Foods LLC, Goya Foods Inc., Seneca Foods Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Dried Peas Market Size?

Companies in the dried peas market are increasingly providing pea protein-based powders that can be added to ready-to-drink beverages, baked goods, and dairy products. Pea protein contains a higher protein concentration and a well-rounded amino acid profile, making it a viable alternative to egg protein in products like mayonnaise, as well as a substitute for soy and wheat gluten.

How Is the Global Dried Peas Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Yellow Peas, Green Peas

2) By Nature: Conventional, Organic

3) By Application: Household Or Retail, Foodservice Or HoReCa, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals And Supplements, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Food And Beverage Processing

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Dried Peas Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dried peas market in 2023. The regions covered in the dried peas global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Dried Peas Market?

Dried peas are peas that have been preserved through dehydration or drying, which helps concentrate their flavor and prolong their shelf life. They are commonly used in the preparation of foods like pasta, cereals, and soups.

The Dried Peas Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Dried Peas Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Dried Peas Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the dried peas market size, dried peas global market drivers and trends, dried peas global market major players, dried peas competitors' revenues, dried peas global market positioning, and dried peas market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Chickpeas Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chickpeas-global-market-report

Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textured-pea-protein-global-market-report

Dried Herbs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dried-herbs-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.