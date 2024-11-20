Rising Demands For Organic Food Propels Exponential Growth Of Dried Fruits Industry In 2024

Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The dried fruits market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The dried fruits market has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding from $8.58 billion in 2023 to $9.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Growth in previous years can be linked to traditional consumption habits, food preservation methods, global trade and exploration, culinary uses, and increasing consumer awareness.

How Big Is the Global Dried Fruits Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dried fruits market is anticipated to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $13.38 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth is driven by health and wellness trends, innovations in packaging and distribution, changing dietary preferences, marketing efforts, and the blending of cultures in cuisine. Key trends during the forecast period include advancements in drying technology, a focus on clean labels and natural ingredients, flavor profile innovations, convenient snacking options, and the rise of plant-based and vegan diets.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Dried Fruits Market?

The rising demand for organic food is projected to drive the growth of the dried fruits market in the future. Organic food includes agricultural products cultivated and produced through organic farming practices. For consumers of organic foods, dried fruits provide a convenient, nutritious, and eco-friendly snack choice that aligns with their values and preference for clean, sustainable, and ethically produced foods.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Dried Fruits Market Share?

Major companies operating in the dried fruits market report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dole Food Company Inc., Angas Park Fruits Pty. Ltd., Chiquita Brands International Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunsweet Growers Inc., Traina Foods Inc., Diamond Foods Inc.



What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Dried Fruits Market Size?

Leading companies in the dried fruits market are launching new products that incorporate pasteurization technology to enhance profitability. Pasteurizing dried fruits helps lower microbial contamination and extends their shelf life.

How Is the Global Dried Fruits Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Apricots, Dates, Raisins, Figs, Berries, Other Types

2) By Category: Conventional, Organic

3) By Application: Confectioneries, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Snacks And Bars, Desserts, Cereals, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Dried Fruits Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dried fruits market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the dried fruits global market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the dried fruits global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Dried Fruits Market?

Dried fruits are fruits preserved by removing most of their original water content through dehydration, which enhances flavor or sweetness and extends their shelf life. This dehydration can occur naturally via sun drying or through the use of specialized dryers or dehydrators.

The Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Dried Fruits Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the dried fruits market size, dried fruits global market drivers and trends, dried fruits global market major players, dried fruits competitors' revenues, dried fruits global market positioning, and dried fruits global market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

