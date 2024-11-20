Key Driver In The Doll, Toy, And Game Market 2024: Economic Growth Fuels Industry Growth

Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The doll, toy, and game market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $207 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The doll, toy, and game market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $132.86 billion in 2023 to $145.49 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The market growth in the past can be attributed to factors such as media and entertainment collaborations, seasonal and holiday demand, globalization and licensing, parental buying decisions, and retail merchandising tactics.

How Big Is the Global Doll, Toy, And Game Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The doll, toy, and game market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $207 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as greater focus on inclusive and diverse representation, the dominance of e-commerce, parents’ increasing interest in STEM toys, the impact of social media, global toy safety regulations, and the resurgence of retro and nostalgic toys. Key trends in the forecast period include the rise of eco-friendly and sustainable toys, educational and STEAM toys, collectible and limited-edition items, toy subscription services, and toys that promote robotics and coding.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Doll, Toy, And Game Market?

The doll, toy, and game manufacturing market is anticipated to benefit from the steady economic growth projected in both developed and developing nations. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global GDP growth was 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. The recovery of commodity prices, following a decline in the past, is also expected to play a key role in driving economic growth. The US economy is anticipated to experience stable growth throughout the forecast period.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Doll, Toy, And Game Market Share?

Major companies operating in the doll, toy, and game market report are Microsoft Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, The Toy Quest Ltd., Nintendo Co.Ltd., The Lego Group, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc, Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., Bigjigs Toys Ltd., VTech Holdings Limited, Dorel Industries Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Doll, Toy, And Game Market Size?

NFC (Near Field Communication) technology is progressively being incorporated into toys and games to enhance interaction and user engagement. NFC enables a user’s phone to connect within a range of about 4 cm, establishing a wireless link between devices. NFC tags and inlays can be placed in game controllers, consoles, toys, and cards. Users can also link controllers and consoles during gameplay by simply tapping another NFC-enabled device. Examples of products utilizing this technology include NFC-enabled game consoles, cars, and board games.

How Is the Global Doll, Toy, And Game Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Electronic Toys, Non - Electronic Toys

2) By Product Type: Games and Puzzles, Infant and Pre-School Toys, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Video Games, Other Product Types

3) By Material: Plastics, Wood, Metal, Other Materials

4) By Distribution Channel: Departmental Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

North America: The Leading Region in the Doll, Toy, And Game Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the doll, toy, and game market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the doll, toy, and game global market. The regions covered in the doll, toy, and game global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Doll, Toy, And Game Market?

Dolls, toys, and games are items designed for children, with dolls often resembling human or humanoid figures. "Games" refer to activities or sports that usually involve skill, knowledge, or chance, where players compete against each other while following established rules.

The Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Doll, Toy, And Game Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Doll, Toy, And Game Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into doll, toy, and game market size, doll, toy, and game market drivers and trends, doll, toy, and game global market major players, doll, toy, and game competitors' revenues, doll, toy, and game global market positioning, and doll, toy, and game market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

