Bio-Based Construction Polymer Market to Reach USD 25.36 Billion by 2032 Driven by Sustainable Building Demand
"Environmental concerns, government support & biopolymer technology advances boost demand for bio-based construction polymers, driving sustainable practices"
The Bio-Based Construction Polymer Market Size was valued at USD 14.29 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.36 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.58% over the forecast period 2024-2032.
The Bio-Based Construction Polymer Market is expected to grow due to rising awareness of sustainable petrochemical alternatives and the adoption of renewable resources, driven by industry pressure to reduce carbon footprints and greenhouse gas emissions. Supportive government policies, like the Lead Market Initiative in the UK and the U.S. BioPreferred Program, encourage the use of bio-based materials, with major manufacturers shifting focus toward sustainable technologies and partnerships with bio-based tech firms. In August 2023, SCGC partnered with Braskem for bio-ethylene production to support Green Polymer, a strategic move toward meeting the high European demand for eco-friendly plastics. The construction sector, contributing nearly 4% to the U.S. GDP in Q1 2023, increasingly integrates bio-based polymers due to intensified R&D for sustainable solutions, though high manufacturing costs and immature supply chains pose challenges to market growth.
Key Players Listed in Bio-Based Construction Polymer Market Are:
•Teijin Plastics
•BASF SE
•SK Chemicals
•Kaneka Corporation
•PolyOne
•Covestro
•Bio-On
•Toyobo Co.Ltd.
•Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
•Nature Works LLC
•Evonik Industries and Others.
By Product Segment Analysis
In 2023, polyurethane dominated the bio-based construction polymer market, holding over 39.19% market share due to its widespread use as insulation, especially in the U.S. and Europe. The U.S. EPA has recognized the sustainability improvements of hydrocarbon-based polyurethanes, citing Cargill’s Integrity joint venture in its report on low-emitting bio-based materials. PLA is expected to grow the fastest, favored in construction for its versatility as a foam, binder, pore-forming agent, suspending agent, and adhesive.
Key Market Segmentation:
By Product
•Cellulose Acetate
•Epoxies
•Polyethylene Terephthalate
•Polyurethane
By Application
•Insulation
•Pipe
•Profile
•Others
What are the driving factors of the Bio-Based Construction Polymer market?
•Growing awareness and consumer demand for eco-friendly products are encouraging companies to adopt bio-based polymers in construction to reduce their carbon footprint and adhere to sustainability standards.
•Regulatory bodies worldwide are offering subsidies and tax benefits for using sustainable materials in construction, making bio-based polymers a favorable choice in terms of compliance and cost benefits.
•Ongoing R&D in bio-based polymer technology is enhancing product performance, making these materials viable alternatives to traditional polymers without compromising durability and effectiveness.
What are the opportunities for the Bio-Based Construction Polymer Market?
•Developing regions are increasing infrastructure investments and adopting sustainable materials, providing lucrative opportunities for bio-based polymer manufacturers to establish and expand their presence.
•Innovations in bio-based polymer formulations are opening up possibilities for high-performance applications, such as in load-bearing and thermal insulation materials, catering to more complex construction requirements.
Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific dominated the bio-based construction polymer market in 2023, holding a market share of approximately 38.30%. The region’s market expansion is driven by the launch of new building projects, rapid economic growth, and the introduction of innovative products. Ongoing infrastructure improvement activities, particularly in China, Japan, India, and Indonesia, have led to a high demand for paints and materials that facilitate construction. The need for bio-based products is expected to rise further due to favorable climates and the increase in public construction projects, especially in developing nations.
Europe is witnessing a growing demand for bio-based polymers in the construction sector, driven by government regulations targeting carbon emissions during the production of petroleum-based polymers. This shift towards sustainability is expected to accelerate the adoption of bio-based materials in the region.
North America is also poised for growth in the bio-based construction polymers market, with increased building and construction activity providing a boost. Additionally, the rising demand for bio-based products is expected to drive market expansion in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, fueled by growing environmental awareness and sustainable construction practices.
Recent Developments:
•August 2023: A value chain was created by Neste, LyondellBasell, Biofibre, and Naftex to integrate natural fiber with bio-based polymers to create building components. This combination of natural fiber and polymers with detectable biobased content in building components contributes to the creation of carbon storage to fight climate change.
•March 2023: BASF started producing Sovermol, Its first bio-based polyol, in India. This product meets the rapidly expanding need for environmentally friendly goods in Asia Pacific for use in New Energy Vehicles and protective industrial coatings.
The Bio-Based Construction Polymer market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by sustainability trends, technological advancements, and increased demand for environmentally friendly building materials. The industry's growth is further fueled by the regulatory support for green construction and the rising consumer preference for products with lower environmental footprints.
