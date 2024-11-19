CancerVax Lands Top Cancer Expert

Dr. George Katibah to serve as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer

Lehi, UT, November 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough universal cancer treatment platform that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, announced today that Dr. George Katibah will serve as the company’s Chief Scientific Officer.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Dr. George Katibah to our team as our CSO,” said Byron Elton, CEO of CancerVax. “George originally served as an advisor, and we quickly realized how valuable he could be in leading the development of our novel cancer treatment technology. George’s immediate focus will be on our pre-clinal development efforts, and he will help get us through animal studies and beyond. We look forward to his leadership.”

Dr. Katibah is an expert in oncology, immunology, host-pathogen interactions and personalized medicine. He previously served as Director, Discovery Biology at RAPT Therapeutics. Prior to that he was Head of Biochemistry and Senior Scientist at Aduro Biotech. Dr. Katibah received his PhD in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

Dr. Katibah commented, “I am very excited about joining CancerVax and the opportunity to serve as the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. Our approach is novel. Our proprietary method to accurately detect cancer, mark it by forcing cancer cells to express common pathogen proteins, and then kill these cancer cells by inducing pre-existing immune response, has never been done in this way. What makes this approach very promising is that many of the individual steps in our technology have been successfully researched, and we are now combining these steps in a completely novel way. We look forward to releasing data on our research as we reach significant milestones.”

In other news, the company recently moved its corporate headquarters to Lehi, Utah. The Wasatch Front has become a hotbed for tech companies and biotech startups and fosters a vibrant community of technology talent and investors.

About CancerVax

CancerVax, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a novel Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our innovative approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells “look” like well immunized common diseases such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body’s natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We have also created our first cancer drug candidate – a single-disease specific immunotherapy targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily affecting children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot – a better way to treat cancer. To learn more, please visit www.CancerVax.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

