Bitget Wallet Lite Hits 8 Million Users in Two Weeks, Now the Largest Telegram Wallet

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, has seen rapid growth with its latest multi-chain Telegram wallet, Bitget Wallet Lite. Since its official release on October 31, Bitget Wallet Lite has surpassed 8 million users, securing its position as the largest multi-chain Web3 wallet on Telegram. The wallet provides users with a seamless, secure way to purchase, manage, and transfer crypto assets, simplifying access to the Web3 ecosystem within a familiar messaging app.

Supporting over 100 major blockchains—including Solana, TRON, TON, and EVM chains—Bitget Wallet Lite facilitates instant cross-chain transactions, making digital asset management straightforward for Telegram users. The wallet's one-click setup and cross-device compatibility eliminate complex setups or recovery processes, allowing users to manage BTC, ETH, USDT, and hundreds of other assets, with support for over 40 fiat currencies. By combining Telegram's security infrastructure with multi-layered encryption, the wallet ensures users retain full control over their assets while securely storing mnemonic phrases in the cloud.

To celebrate this milestone, Bitget Wallet Lite is launching an exclusive Gift Box Upgrade campaign in partnership with Lumia. From November 14 at 17:00 to November 22 at 17:00 (UTC+8), users who complete specific Lumia tasks and upgrade their Gift Boxes to Jade will have a chance to claim a share of $50,000 in LUMIA tokens. As an early-bird bonus, the first 100 users to complete the tasks will each earn $100 in LUMIA tokens, awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. New and existing users are invited to join and unlock additional rewards within Bitget Wallet Lite.

Bitget Wallet has also launched the Telegram Mini-App Support Program, a collaborative initiative with Foresight Ventures. This program, backed by a $20 million fund, aims to accelerate the development of innovative Telegram mini-apps, offering resources and strategic partnerships to developers looking to make an impact within the Telegram ecosystem. By providing financial, technical, and marketing support, Bitget Wallet is helping developers bring new DApps and tools to Telegram's nearly one billion users, expanding the mini-app ecosystem and driving engagement in the digital economy.

"Integrating Web3 into users' daily experiences is at the heart of Bitget Wallet Lite," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Through our recent initiatives, including the Mystery Box campaigns and the Mini-App Support Program, we're empowering developers and users alike. Our vision is to make crypto more accessible and secure, enabling users to interact with the Web3 ecosystem directly from the familiar messaging app."

Experience Bitget Wallet Lite: https://t.me/BitgetWallet_TGBot

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets.

Experience Bitget Wallet Lite and follow Bitget Wallet Lite News for updates.

For more information, visit: Twitter | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58f02624-1c5d-463e-8586-112496d9a53d

Bitget Wallet Lite Hits 8 Million Users Bitget Wallet Lite Hits 8 Million Users in Two Weeks, Now the Largest Telegram Wallet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.