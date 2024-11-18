UPHS releases sweeping Climate and Sustainability Action Plan

PHILADELPHIA— Following an Earth Day pledge to significantly reduce the organization’s environmental footprint by 2050, the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) announced its Climate and Sustainability Action Plan (CSAP), an ambitious strategy to halve emissions by 2030, and eliminate them by 2042, underscoring the goal to become the nation’s most environmentally friendly health care organization.

“At Penn Medicine, we seek the cures of tomorrow to help individuals enjoy longer, healthier lives. Our focus on the future drives innovative possibilities in medicine and challenges us to also consider how providing health care impacts the health of the environment,” said Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO of UPHS. “The Climate and Sustainability Plan represents our dedication to cultivating a sustainable health system so that we can build a healthier world for future generations.”

The plan is part of a University-wide effort to reduce Penn’s carbon footprint, and builds upon UPHS efforts already underway to go green for good health, which includes purchasing 70 percent of the health system’s solar energy from Great Cove Solar Energy Facilities, phasing out the use of desflurane, an anesthetic gas that remains in the atmosphere for 14 years, and continuing initiatives to reduce waste from surgical equipment, print less paper, and recycle or donate unused furniture.

Addressing sustainability from all angles of health care

In the United States, the health care sector is responsible for an estimated 8.5 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. Penn Medicine’s CSAP will address the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions from every corner of the health system, including supply chain, food services, to sanitization chemicals, transportation and commuting, and new construction.

“There is hardly a part of health care that doesn’t impact the environment, and we are committed to exploring every way we can shrink our carbon footprint,” said Greg Evans, UPHS corporate director of sustainability. “Reducing our environmental impact isn't just about operational efficiency—it's a commitment to safeguarding public health now and for future generations. Every step toward sustainability strengthens the health of our communities and the resilience of our health systems.”

The plan’s strategies prioritize environmental responsibility without compromising patient care. For example:

Some chemicals necessary for maintaining hygiene and safety standards in a health care setting can be harmful to the environment. UPHS has begun swapping harsh cleaners with more environmentally sustainable products, and exploring new sanitization technologies, like stabilized aqueous ozone.

High-quality, nutritious food is critical to patient care and employee well-being, but the food supply chain and food waste can have a tremendous impact on the environment. UPHS will replace all single use plastic food service items with plant-based or biodegradable products and explore partnerships with local farms to source plant-forward meals and to collect and compost food waste.

Emissions from Penn Medicine employee transportation and travel represent a third of the health system’s total emissions. UPHS will encourage staff to use more environmentally friendly transportation options by expanding partnerships with transit agencies, like the SEPTA Key Program, installing electric vehicle charging stations at all locations, and transitioning all health system-owned vehicles to hybrid or electric models.

All new building projects will incorporate recycled materials, integrate expansive greenery, use less water and energy, and qualify for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver, or better, certification through the U.S. Green Building Council. In 2021, Penn Medicine’s newest hospital, the 1.5 million-square-foot Pavilion on the HUP campus, marked a health care first when it received the prestigious LEED Gold Building Certification for Sustainability.

The products and services a health system purchases can comprise up to 60 percent of the carbon emissions it generates through production, packaging, transportation, and disposal. UPHS has developed sustainability criteria for sourcing new products and requires these provisions with new contracts. They are also in the process of reviewing current orders against these criteria and switching to more sustainable products, like those made without PVC, where possible.

Creating a culture that celebrates sustainability

An important feature of the CSAP is embedding sustainability into the fabric of the health system. All new employees will receive sustainability training as part of their orientation, and existing employees will complete regular refresher courses. To facilitate employee engagement and enthusiasm, the health system launched a dedicated internal site for staff to learn about the plan, celebrate sustainability progress and initiatives, and share their own tips for going green.

Read more about Penn Medicine’s pledge to become the most environmentally friendly health system in the country in Penn Medicine magazine and on the News Blog.