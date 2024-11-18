Federal Court Orders Harris Jewelry to Restore its Website and Claims Portal for Servicemembers to Request Refunds

A federal court has ordered Harris Jewelry to reopen its claims process and renotify consumers, most of whom are active duty servicemembers, to submit their claims for refunds. The court found Harris Jewelry violated its prior settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and a multistate group led by the New York Attorney General’s Office by prematurely shutting down the claims portal.

The new claims process is open for 33 days, starting today, November 18, 2024 and ending Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The agency is encouraging consumers who purchased items from Harris Jewelry and paid for a Lifetime Jewelry and Watch Protection Plan, and have yet to file a claim or previously filed a claim but not yet heard back from Harris Jewelry, to request a refund via Harris’s website as soon as possible.

In July 2022, the FTC and a group of 18 states took action and stopped the national jewelry retailer from cheating military families with illegal financing and sales practices. According to the complaint, the jewelry company deceptively claimed that financing jewelry purchases through Harris would raise servicemembers’ credit scores, misrepresented that its protection plans were not optional or were required, and added the plans to purchases without consumers’ consent. The company also allegedly violated numerous financial consumer protection laws, including the Military Lending Act.

Under a stipulated order with the FTC and the multistate group, Harris was ordered to stop collecting millions of dollars in debt, provide refunds for purchased protection plans, which could total approximately $10.9 million, issue refunds for overpayments, and assist with the deletion of any negative credit entries pertaining to debt in consumers’ credit reporting files. Harris is also required to complete its shutdown of operations and to dissolve pursuant to applicable state laws, once it meets the obligations of the stipulated order.

The court’s recent action, in response to a request from the FTC and the multistate group, is aimed at allowing consumers fair and sufficient time to file claims for refunds, in response to the 2022 settlement.