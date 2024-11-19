FEMA Announces Changes to Disaster Recovery Center Hours

RALEIGH, N.C. - As North Carolinians continue to recover from Helene, FEMA is announcing changes to the hours of operation for Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) across North Carolina. These decisions were made in partnership with the state and local governments.

Effective Monday, Nov. 25, DRCs will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

All DRCs are now closed Sundays.

DRCs will be closed Nov. 28–Dec. 1 for Thanksgiving weekend. All DRCs will reopen 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

A DRC is a one-stop shop where survivors can meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives, apply for FEMA assistance, receive referrals to local assistance in their area, apply with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans and much more.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

To find a DRC location near you, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a ZIP code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA App. You may also call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.