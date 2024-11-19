Baylor, Hess release STEM guide for 2024 toy

Content

Baylor College of Medicine and Hess Toy Truck are inspiring students around the country with Ignite Learning, the ninth in a series of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum guides. Ignite Learning is designed to be used with the newest holiday Hess Toy Truck release, the 2024 Fire Truck with Car and Motorcycle. The 3-in-1 toy honors 60 years of Hess Holiday Toy Trucks.

The free curriculum guide developed by the Center for Educational Outreach at Baylor is divided into eight lessons for elementary and middle school-aged learners and uses the Hess Fire Truck with Car and Motorcycle as the primary tool to explore force and motion, basic fire science and fire safety, geometry and other critical elements relevant to the important role of firefighters in protecting lives. The guide is available for free download on the BioEd website.

“The Hess Toy Truck STEM collaboration is an exceptional initiative that brings the wonders of engineering, physical science and technology to life for students,” said Dr. Nancy Moreno, chair of the Huffington Department of Education, Innovation and Technology and director of the Center for Educational Outreach at Baylor. “Each year, it supercharges our mission to inspire the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers and STEM professionals.”

Hess also will give away up to 1,000 free STEM kits to teachers for use in their classrooms. Each kit includes 12 of the Fire Trucks with Car and Motorcycle, along with the STEM on Patrol curriculum guide. Hess is accepting applications for the STEM kits from teachers through Dec. 31 at www.HessToyTruck.com/STEM. Chosen applicants will be notified in January, and the toy trucks will be delivered in February.

“Hess is thankful for our ninth year of collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine in an effort to encourage young minds to explore the field of STEM education and consider future careers in the worlds of medicine and energy,” said Justin Mayer, general manager of the Hess Toy Truck. “We encourage teachers around the country to apply to receive some of the thousands of toy trucks being donated by Hess to classrooms around the country. The simple form takes just one minute to complete and results in tons of fun, active learning.”