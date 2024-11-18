NICE Webinar: The Privacy Workforce Evolves and Matures

Speakers:



Karen Wetzel

NICE Framework Manager

NICE

Additional speakers to be announced.

Synopsis:

When the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity (NICE Framework) was published as NIST Special Publication 800-181 in 2017, there was input from the community to include privacy education, training, and workforce as part of the responsibilities of the cybersecurity-related workforce. Since that time, the privacy profession has continued to mature and evolve in ways that demonstrate the overlap as well as distinctions between the roles of privacy and cybersecurity professionals. In 2019, NIST introduced the Privacy Engineering Program, which is now developing a Workforce Framework for Privacy modeled after the NICE Framework for interoperability. Additionally, the IAPP has been offering training and certifications for privacy professionals for several years. This webinar will feature plans for Data Privacy Week during the last week in January, showcase developments in the role of privacy professionals and the relationship to cybersecurity, and reveal the draft Task, Knowledge, and Skills Statements designed to create a common taxonomy and lexicon for the privacy profession.

Resources:

Data Privacy Week (January 27-31, 2025)

IAPP Certifications

IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk. 2025

NIST Privacy Engineering Program

