S. 2783, Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act

S. 2783 would amend the Miccosukee Reserved Area Act to add a tract of land, known as the Osceola Camp, to the area reserved for the Miccosukee Tribe under that act. Under the bill, the Osceola Camp would be subject to the Miccosukee tribe’s rights, responsibilities, and restrictions. The bill also would require the Department of the Interior, within two years of enactment, to protect structures within the Osceola Camp from flooding and would authorize appropriations of no more than $14 million to do so. CBO estimates that enacting S. 2783 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.