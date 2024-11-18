Purpose Investments Inc. Announces November 2024 Distributions

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of November 2024 for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

The ex-distribution date for all Open-End Funds is November 27, 2024. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is November 29, 2024.



Open-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units APLY $0.1667 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund - ETF Series BNC $0.1225¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund - ETF Units BND $0.0840 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units BRKY $0.1000 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Units BTCY $0.0850 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B $0.0970 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF - ETF USD Units BTCY.U US $0.0815 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF Units CROP $0.0875 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund - ETF USD Units CROP.U US $0.0975 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield - ETF Units ETHY $0.0405 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B $0.0500 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF - ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US $0.0395 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - ETF Units FLX $0.0461 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units FLX.B $0.0551 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD - ETF Units FLX.U US $0.0385 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class - ETF Units IGB $0.0860¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF units MSFY $0.1000 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series PAYF $0.1375¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $0.0590¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $0.1050¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDIV $0.0950¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund - ETF Series PHR $0.0720¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund - ETF Series PID $0.0780 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $0.0830¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund - ETF Units PINC $0.0840 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund - ETF Series PRP $0.0600¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund - ETF Series PYF $0.1100¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Series PYF.B $0.1230¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF USD Series PYF.U US $0.1200¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund - ETF Series RDE $0.0875¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund - ETF Units REM $0.0950 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund - ETF Units RPS $0.0950 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund - ETF Series RPU $0.0940 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $0.0940 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund - ETF Units SYLD $0.0970 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YAMD $0.2000¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF- ETF Units YAMZ $0.3500 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YGOG $0.2000 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Series YMET $0.1600¹ 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YNVD $0.7500 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF - ETF Units YTSL $0.3000 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Big Banc Split Corp, Class A BNK $0.1200¹ 11/29/2024 12/13/2024 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp, Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $0.0700¹ 11/29/2024 12/13/2024 Monthly



Estimated November 2024 Distributions for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund

The November 2024 distribution rates for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Estimated Distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose USD Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNU.U US $0.3841 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNY $0.3229 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose High Interest Savings Fund - ETF Units PSA $0.1462 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund - ETF Units PSU.U US $0.3600 11/27/2024 12/03/2024 Monthly



Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about November 26, 2024, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose USD Cash Management Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, and Purpose US Cash Fund. The ex-distribution date will be November 27, 2024.

(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

(2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD; however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $21 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.