Oxfam reaction to the G20 Leaders’ communiqué



Responding to the publication today of the G20 Leaders’ communiqué, Oxfam Brazil’s Executive Director Viviana Santiago said:

“We applaud Brazil for using their G20 Presidency to respond to people’s demands worldwide to tackle extreme inequality, hunger and climate breakdown, and particularly for rallying action on taxing the super-rich. Brazil has lit a path toward a more just and resilient world, challenging others to meet them at this critical juncture.

“G20 governments deserve praise for their ground-breaking commitment to cooperate on taxing the world’s super-rich. But we won’t rest until this delivers real change for people and planet. This means a global standard that sets tax rates high enough to dramatically reduce inequality and raise the trillions of dollars needed to tackle the climate and poverty crisis.

“This progress on international taxation also means G20 governments should be championing a $5 trillion climate finance goal at COP29 in Baku. How can they argue that climate justice is unaffordable with a deal to raise trillions of dollars by taxing the super-rich on the table?

“We welcome the new G20 coalition for local and regional production of vaccines, but leaders must ensure this is about genuine public-led models that mark a true departure from Big Pharma monopolies and putting profit before people.

“The ball is in South Africa’s court to continue the fight against extreme inequality and make this year’s agreement to tax the world’s super-rich a reality. This would be a truly historic legacy of their forthcoming G20 Presidency.”

