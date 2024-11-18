Submit Release
VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Participation in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on November 19, 2024

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“Vaalco” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in an investor event hosted by Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. central and 4 p.m. London).

As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead a conversation with George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer and Director to discuss the Company’s preliminary plans for future development and exploration across Vaalco’s portfolio in the coming years. Topics will include:

  • The planned drilling program in Gabon;
  • Cote D’Ivoire FPSO maintenance and upgrades that are slated to begin in 2025 to pave the way for future drilling;
  • Upcoming activity in Egypt, Canada and Equatorial Guinea; and
  • The asset portfolio and strong balance sheet, which position Vaalco to grow reserves/production in support of building value and returning cash to shareholders.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at  
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oM64FTVLQSyFR0zF9KJgyQ#/registration. (Please note that the web address is being provided as a courtesy; information from the website is not incorporated into, or a part of, this press release.) This discussion will also be webcast on Vaalco’s website at www.vaalco.com. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

About Vaalco

Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.

For Further Information

Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 543 3422
Website: www.vaalco.com
   
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange  
   
Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Barry Archer VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

