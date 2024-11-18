SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of iLearningEngines

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In iLearningEngines To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in iLearningEngines between April 22, 2024 and August 28, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against iLearningEngines, Inc. (“iLearningEngines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AILE) and reminds investors of the December 6, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that (1) the Company’s “Technology Partner” was an undisclosed related party; (2) that the Company used its undisclosed related party Technology Partner to report “largely fake” revenue and expenses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company significantly overstated its revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 29, 2024, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report titled “iLearningEngines: An Artificial Intelligence SPAC With Artificial Partners and Artificial Revenue.” In its report, Hindenburg Research alleged that nearly all of the Company’s revenue and expenses in 2022 and 2023 were run through an undisclosed related party, which the Company refers to as their “Technology Partner.” Hindenburg Research further alleged that iLearningEngines uses its undisclosed related party relationship to report revenue and expenses that are “largely fake.” Among other things, Hindenburg Research alleged the Company used its undisclosed related party relationship with this Technology Partner to falsely report $138 million in revenue from the Indian market in 2022, when in reality, total revenue was, in fact, approximately $853,471.00, or 99.4% less than what iLearningEngines claimed in revenue in the country that period.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.70 or 53.3%, to close at $1.49 on August 29, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding iLearningEngines’ conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the iLearningEngines class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/AILE or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

