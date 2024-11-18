Eltropy CEO to Address Branch Banking Innovation at Future Branches 2024

Eltropy at Future Branches 2024

Ashish Garg to deliver keynote on AI-powered branch transformation strategies on December 4 at one of the industry's premier conferences

Branch banking isn't dying – it's evolving into something more powerful. The real innovation is about using AI and video banking to make every branch expert available everywhere, instantly.” — Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversions platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced that Co-founder and CEO Ashish Garg will deliver a keynote address at Future Branches 2024, retail banking's premier conference for branch innovation, December 4-6 in Austin, Texas.Garg will present " Digital Doors, Physical Floors: Branches Reimagined with AI " on Wednesday, together with Eltropy Head of AI Saahil Kamath on December 4, at 11:55 am at the Austin Marriott Downtown. The session will explore how credit unions and community banks are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video banking to transform traditional branches into technology-enabled service centers while maintaining the personal touch that sets community institutions apart."Branch banking isn't dying – it's evolving into something more powerful," said Garg. "Our credit union and community bank partners are proving that when you combine smart technology with local presence, you create an unbeatable advantage over the big banks. The real innovation isn't about replacing human interaction – it's about using AI and video banking to make every branch expert available everywhere, instantly."Future Branches brings together over 400 senior retail banking executives from 250 banks and credit unions of all sizes to explore breakthrough technologies and strategies. The conference, running December 4-6, features 30+ interactive sessions focused on critical industry challenges including:- Branch network optimization- AI implementation in banking- Employee hiring and training- Digital experience enhancement- Customer relationship developmentEltropy will also showcase its Branch Operations Suite in the Future Branches Innovation Hub, demonstrating how community financial institutions can leverage AI and video banking to transform every location into a full-service branch while optimizing staff utilization and improving customer experience.For more information about Future Branches 2024, visit futurebranches.wbresearch.com About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

