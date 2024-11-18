Trent Renta Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics is proud to announce the promotion of Trent Renta to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Trent has been a dedicated member of the Olansky team since 2017, bringing exceptional leadership, operational expertise, and a commitment to excellence that has been instrumental in the practice’s growth and success.

Since joining Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics, Trent has showcased his extensive knowledge in healthcare operations, continually driving sustainable, organic growth for the organization. His strategic approach to operational management has allowed Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics to expand services, streamline processes, and improve patient experience, solidifying the practice’s position as a trusted dermatology provider in the Atlanta area.

“Trent’s promotion to COO reflects the trust and respect he has earned from our team and our patients,” said Dr. Humza Ilyas, Managing Partner of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics. “His vision and unwavering dedication have greatly contributed to the outstanding quality of care and the welcoming environment our patients expect from us.”

As COO, Trent will continue to lead the daily operations of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics, focusing on enhancing patient care, optimizing workflows, and supporting the growth of the practice through innovative strategies. His promotion underscores the practice’s commitment to investing in proven leaders who understand the evolving healthcare landscape and can inspire their teams toward continued excellence.

About Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics

Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics is the leading dermatology practice in Atlanta, Georgia, offering comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. With a team of highly skilled providers, Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics is committed to delivering exceptional care that meets the unique needs of every patient. With services ranging from our in-house Mohs surgery for skin cancer, advanced laser therapy for psoriasis or our aesthetic services for skin rejuvenation, Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics can handle all your skin concerns. For more details, visit our website at OlanskyDermatology.com or call 404-355-5484.

