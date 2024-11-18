Coherent Launches High-Speed Photodiodes for 1.6T Transceivers

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in high-performance optical networking solutions, has announced the production release of high-speed indium phosphide (InP) photodiodes.

Designed for use in the next generation of 800G and 1.6T transceivers with 200 Gb/s PAM4 optical lanes, and available in both singlet and 1x4 array configurations with integrated lenses, they provide efficient optical coupling and compatibility with all major 4-channel and 8-channel transimpedance amplifiers (TIA).

Featuring a wide optical response from 900 nm to 1650 nm and high responsivity at 1310 nm, these RoHS-compliant devices have a 3 dB bandwidth greater than 50 GHz, a low capacitance of 50 femtofarads (fF), and low dark current. The photodiode arrays are available in two different flip-chip pad configurations for compatibility with high-performance TIAs and are engineered to meet the demanding requirements of longwave fiber-optic communication systems.

“These photodiodes represent a major advancement in reliability and performance for data center applications,” said Kou-Wei Wang, Vice President, InP DML & Photodiodes at Coherent. “Their high bandwidth and excellent optical characteristics allow our customers to develop high-speed optical transceivers with an additional performance margin.”

These high-speed photodiodes are currently available in sample quantities, with general availability planned for Q1 2025.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact : innovations@coherent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.