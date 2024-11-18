REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), November 18, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

On November 15, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from ResMed Inc. following the passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, ResMed Inc. holds 1,727,864 voting rights, representing 4.62% of the total number of voting rights on October 9, 2024 (37,389,015).

The notification dated November 5, 2024 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : passive crossing of a threshold

: passive crossing of a threshold Notification by : a person that notifies alone

: a person that notifies alone Persons subject to the notification requirement : ResMed Inc. (with address at 9001 Spectrum Center Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92123, USA)

: Date on which the threshold was crossed : October 9, 2024

: October 9, 2024 Threshold that is crossed : 5%

: 5% Denominator : 37,389,015

: 37,389,015 Notified details :

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction

# of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights

Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities ResMed Inc. 1,619,756 1,727,864







TOTAL 1,727,864 0 4.62% 0.00%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held : No indirect holding of voting securities. ResMed Inc. is not a controlled entity.





