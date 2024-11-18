Maine FFA Association Members Engage at 97th National Convention in Indianapolis

This October, Indianapolis, Ind. played host to a sea of blue corduroy jackets when more than 70,000 FFA Organization (formerly “Future Farmers of America”) members came together for the 97th National FFA Convention. Maine students from several FFA chapters said they had the experience of a lifetime joining their peers for this event.

The Maine FFA is a student-led organization, focused on premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. Schools across Maine offer FFA chapters for middle and high school students who are interested in agriculture and natural resources. During their time in Indianapolis, Maine FFA students heard from keynote speakers Dr. Temple Grandin and Kevin Wanzer, met with business and industry professionals, explored a career and college exposition, watched a rodeo, and more.

Maine FFA State Officers Hannah Shaw and Lane Carmichael served as delegates at the 2024 National FFA Convention, and they had a voice in shaping policy recommendations for the organization.

“The National FFA Delegate Experience is one I will never forget!” Shaw said. “Knowing that you are making decisions to help the future of the organization is truly an honor. Working with members from across the country helped me gain a new perspective. The lessons and skills you learn through FFA push you to grow as a person and will stay with you throughout your entire life.”

Other Maine FFA State Officers Mia Arcott, Haley Mayne, and Julia Pierce engaged in workshops, connected with stakeholders, served as flag bearers, cheered on their peers in competitions, and brought back ideas from the convention to strengthen Maine FFA. Arcott had an important takeaway from her workshop, which was focused on finding common ground with others.

“An important thing we learned was that you may not understand everything about someone, but you should always be willing to learn more,” Arcott said. “Engaging in conversation, even with those who are different from you, is so important.”

Students from Mars Hill FFA, Ashland FFA, Caribou FFA, Easton FFA, and Presque Isle FFA also attended the convention. They represented Maine in Career and Leadership Development Events, which provided them an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and abilities. As a result of their hard work and dedication, teams received the following awards:

Caribou FFA: Agriculture Technology and Mechanical Systems – Bronze-placing team, plus two Silver and two Bronze individual placings

Ashland FFA: Farm and Agribusiness Management – Silver-placing team, plus one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze individual placings

Presque Isle FFA: Employment Skills – one Bronze individual placing

Easton FFA: Environmental and Natural Resources – Bronze-placing team, plus four Bronze individual placings

These young leaders returned to Maine with new ideas about how to best serve Maine FFA members and their communities. The officer team has even set a goal of expanding FFA programming across Maine and welcomes discussions about starting new chapters.

“The National FFA Convention was absolutely amazing!” Mayne said. “I had the opportunity to attend leadership workshops and experience so many great things. It was truly an inspiring event that helped me become a better leader. The energy and passion from everyone there were contagious, and I left feeling more motivated and equipped to make a positive impact in my community.”

This experience would not have been possible without the support of Maine Agriculture in the Classroom grants and generous sponsors who supported the officer team and local chapters.

For more information about the Maine FFA Association, please visit the Maine Department of Education’s website or contact Emily Doughty, Maine FFA State Liaison, at emily.doughty@maine.gov.