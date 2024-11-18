Symbotic Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM ), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 28, 2024. Symbotic posted revenue of $577 million, net income of $28 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $55 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. In the same quarter of fiscal 2023, Symbotic had revenue of $392 million, a net loss of $45 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $13 million. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on hand decreased by $143 million from the prior quarter to $727 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Symbotic reported revenue of $1,822 million, reflecting 55% growth year over year, a net loss of $51 million, and adjusted EBITDA1 of $96 million.

“I’m pleased with our performance this year, as our focus on innovation and customer success has delivered robust growth. This year’s results, driven by the hard work and dedication of our team, underscore the strength of our long-term strategy and commitment to driving sustainable, long-term growth for our customers, shareholders, and employees,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic. “We look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to deliver exceptional results and value for our stakeholders in the year ahead.”

“We are pleased to finish the fiscal year with another quarter of strong revenue growth, along with a recovery in our gross margin to historical levels,” said Symbotic Chief Financial Officer, Carol Hibbard. “Looking forward to the fiscal first quarter of 2025, we expect continued strong topline growth with stable gross margins, along with targeted investments to capture an expanding set of opportunities.”

OUTLOOK

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Symbotic expects revenue of $495 million to $515 million, and adjusted EBITDA2 of $27 million to $31 million.

RESTATEMENT OF INTERIM FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

We have restated our financial statements for the quarters within fiscal year 2024 with respect to our accounting of goods and services received. As we were reviewing our business processes and preparing our full year financial statements, we identified occurrences during fiscal year 2024 where goods and services, primarily relating to specific milestone achievements, were expensed prior to the time that the corresponding milestones were achieved. This resulted in the acceleration of the recognition of cost of revenue. Given that we recognize revenue on a percentage of completion basis, this resulted in the acceleration of recognition of revenue. The quarterly statements of operations and statements of cash flows numbers included in this earnings press release have been restated to record cost of revenue and revenue in the periods in which the milestones were achieved, and the comparisons presented are based on the restated amounts. Given that this first occurred in fiscal year 2024 and we identified this matter in preparing the fiscal year 2024 financial statements, these represent timing differences between quarters with no impact to full-year fiscal year 2024 results. In connection with our decision to restate the previously reported quarters, we also recorded other individually insignificant items affecting fiscal 2024 that were also timing related.

As a result of the restatement of the financial results for the previously reported quarters, we will be filing amendments to Form 10-Qs for fiscal year 2024 to reflect the amounts that are included in this earnings press release. Our Form 8-K with respect to this matter will indicate that our financial statements for those periods should no longer be relied upon. We are not restating any other previously issued financial statements in connection with these matters.

We plan to timely file our Form 10-K next week and that filing will include our evaluation of the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting as of the end of the 2024 fiscal year. We expect to complete that evaluation over the next week.

A summary of our restated amounts for each of the quarters of fiscal year 2024 is included in this release. In addition, we are posting on our investor relations website a supplemental presentation that details the variances between the previously reported fiscal 2024 quarterly amounts and the restated amounts, which will also be filed as an exhibit to our Form 8-K with respect to this matter.

1 Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” See the tables below for reconciliations to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure.

2 Symbotic is not providing guidance for net loss, which is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, because information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to net loss is unavailable to it without unreasonable effort. Symbotic is not able to provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Symbotic’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for stock-based compensation.



ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Symbotic reports its financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP financial measures”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool as they do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures Symbotic uses may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to provide additional information regarding the results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, in isolation from, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are reconciled to their closest reported U.S. GAAP financial measures. Symbotic recommends that investors review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Symbotic defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP net income or loss excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; CEO transition charges; joint venture formation fees; restructuring charges; equity financing transaction costs; equity method investment; and other non-recurring items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP gross profit excluding the following items: depreciation; stock-based compensation; and restructuring charges. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. Symbotic defines free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal use software development costs. In addition to Symbotic’s financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Symbotic believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, and free cash flow non-GAAP financial measures, are useful in evaluating the performance of Symbotic’s business because they highlight trends in its core business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Symbotic’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, backlog or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of or expectations regarding Symbotic to:

meet the technical requirements of existing or future supply agreements with its customers, including with respect to existing backlog;

expand its target customer base and maintain its existing customer base;

realize the benefits expected from the GreenBox joint venture; the Commercial Agreement with GreenBox, Symbotic’s July 2024 acquisition of developed technology intangible assets, and the commercial agreements with Walmart de México y Centroamérica;

realize its outlook, including its system gross margin;

anticipate industry trends;

maintain and enhance its system;

maintain the listing of the Symbotic Class A Common Stock on Nasdaq;

execute its growth strategy;

develop, design and sell systems that are differentiated from those of competitors;

execute its research and development strategy;

acquire, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property;

attract, train and retain effective officers, key employees or directors;

comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business;

stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business;

successfully defend litigation;

issue equity securities in connection with future transactions;

meet future liquidity requirements and, if applicable, comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;

timely and effectively remediate any material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting;

anticipate rapid technological changes; and

effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.

Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

the future performance of our business and operations;

expectations regarding revenues, expenses, adjusted EBITDA and anticipated cash needs;

expectations regarding cash flow, liquidity and sources of funding;

expectations regarding capital expenditures;

the anticipated benefits of Symbotic’s leadership structure;

the effects of pending and future legislation;

business disruption;

disruption to the business due to Symbotic’s dependency on certain customers;

increasing competition in the warehouse automation industry;

any delays in the design, production or launch of our systems and products;

the failure to meet customers’ requirements under existing or future contracts or customer’s expectations as to price or pricing structure;

any defects in new products or enhancements to existing products;

the fluctuation of operating results from period to period due to a number of factors, including the pace of customer adoption of our new products and services and any changes in our product mix that shift too far into lower gross margin products; and

any consequences associated with joint ventures and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 11, 2023, and Symbotic’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding our financial performance, financial position and cash flows as of and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because of their inherent uncertainty and to appreciate the limited purposes for which they are being used by management. While we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Symbotic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on December 11, 2023, and Symbotic’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024, and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: failure to realize the benefits expected from adding to our base of outsourcing partners; risks related to the GreenBox joint venture and the effects of pending and future legislation.

Any financial projections in this press release or discussed in the webcast are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Symbotic’s control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, Symbotic believes that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Symbotic, or its representatives, considered or considers the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

Annualized, projected and estimated numbers are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Symbotic and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Symbotic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except share and per share information) September 28, 2024 June 29, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 As Restated Revenue: Systems $ 548,649 $ 466,510 $ 380,205 $ 1,739,501 $ 1,138,059 Software maintenance and support 5,893 3,545 2,135 14,173 6,601 Operation services 22,226 16,198 9,548 68,566 32,231 Total revenue 576,768 486,253 391,888 1,822,240 1,176,891 Cost of revenue: Systems 442,009 398,761 321,425 1,466,841 940,076 Software maintenance and support 2,748 2,539 1,842 8,949 9,222 Operation services 23,392 14,065 9,832 66,723 37,854 Total cost of revenue 468,149 415,365 333,099 1,542,513 987,152 Gross profit 108,619 70,888 58,789 279,727 189,739 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 40,131 44,722 45,791 173,457 195,042 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 45,397 47,871 66,933 188,934 217,927 Total operating expenses 85,528 92,593 112,724 362,391 412,969 Operating income (loss) 23,091 (21,705 ) (53,935 ) (82,664 ) (223,230 ) Other income, net 9,416 11,615 3,661 37,042 10,716 Income (loss) before income tax 32,507 (10,090 ) (50,274 ) (45,622 ) (212,514 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (4,194 ) (71 ) 4,859 (4,212 ) 4,620 Loss from equity method investment (240 ) (537 ) — (777 ) — Net income (loss) 28,073 (10,698 ) (45,415 ) (50,611 ) (207,894 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 23,080 (8,824 ) (39,207 ) (43,035 ) (184,028 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 4,993 $ (1,874 ) $ (6,208 ) $ (7,576 ) $ (23,866 ) Income (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and Diluted(1) $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic 104,146,479 102,414,284 76,021,439 95,697,368 64,338,580 Diluted (2) 108,646,977 n/a n/a n/a n/a (1) For the three months ended September 28, 2024, basic and diluted EPS were calculated as the same value and as such presented on the same line. (2) Periods in which the Company was in a net loss position diluted weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding is the same as basic and as such indicated with “n/a”. Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





The following table reconciles GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 28, 2024 June 29, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 As Restated Net income (loss) $ 28,073 $ (10,698 ) $ (45,415 ) $ (50,611 ) $ (207,894 ) Interest income (9,354 ) (11,610 ) (4,192 ) (36,907 ) (11,391 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 4,194 71 (4,858 ) 4,212 (4,619 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,781 10,032 4,479 20,845 9,475 Stock-based compensation 26,100 30,320 33,876 120,608 157,023 Business Combination transaction expenses 324 — — 324 — Joint venture formation fees — — 14,900 1,089 14,900 CEO transition charges — — — — 2,026 Restructuring charges (775 ) — 14,526 33,431 22,899 Equity financing transaction costs — — — 1,985 — Equity method investment 240 537 — 777 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,583 $ 18,652 $ 13,316 $ 95,753 $ (17,581 )



The following table reconciles GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 28, 2024 June 29, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 As Restated Gross profit $ 108,619 $ 70,888 $ 58,789 $ 279,727 $ 189,739 Depreciation 2,208 5,359 86 7,747 639 Stock-based compensation 3,260 3,807 1,317 15,654 6,212 Restructuring charges (775 ) — 14,526 33,431 19,766 Adjusted gross profit $ 113,312 $ 80,054 $ 74,718 $ 336,559 $ 216,356 Gross profit margin 18.8 % 14.6 % 15.0 % 15.4 % 16.1 % Adjusted gross profit margin 19.6 % 16.5 % 19.1 % 18.5 % 18.4 %







The following table reconciles GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Free cash flow:

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 28, 2024 June 29, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 As Restated Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (99,380 ) $ 50,382 $ 44,528 $ (58,077 ) $ 230,794 Purchases of property and equipment (20,730 ) (16,846 ) 4,675 (42,237 ) (15,688 ) Capitalization of internal use software development costs (637 ) (297 ) (5,638 ) (2,137 ) (5,638 ) Free cash flow $ (120,747 ) $ 33,239 $ 43,565 $ (102,451 ) $ 209,468 Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Common Share Information





Total Common Shares issued and outstanding:

September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Class A Common Shares issued and outstanding 104,689,377 82,112,881 Class V-1 Common Shares issued and outstanding 76,965,386 66,931,097 Class V-3 Common Shares issued and outstanding 404,309,196 407,528,941 585,963,959 556,572,919





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 727,310 $ 258,770 Marketable securities — 286,736 Accounts receivable 201,548 69,206 Unbilled accounts receivable 252,294 121,149 Inventories 106,136 136,121 Deferred expenses 1,058 34,577 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 101,252 85,236 Total current assets 1,389,598 991,795 Property and equipment, net 97,109 34,507 Intangible assets, net 3,664 217 Equity method investment 81,289 — Other assets 40,953 24,191 Total assets $ 1,612,613 $ 1,050,710 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 175,188 $ 109,918 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 165,644 128,314 Deferred revenue 676,314 787,227 Total current liabilities 1,017,146 1,025,459 Deferred revenue 129,233 — Other liabilities 42,043 27,967 Total liabilities 1,188,422 1,053,426 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity: Class A Common Stock, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 104,689,377 and 82,112,881 shares issued and outstanding at September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 13 8 Class V-1 Common Stock, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 76,965,386 and 66,931,097 shares issued and outstanding at September 28, 2024 and September 28, 2023, respectively 7 7 Class V-3 Common Stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 404,309,196 and 407,528,941 shares issued and outstanding at September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 40 41 Additional paid-in capital – warrants — 58,126 Additional paid-in capital 1,523,692 1,254,022 Accumulated deficit (1,318,011 ) (1,310,435 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,594 ) (1,687 ) Total stockholders' equity 203,147 82 Noncontrolling interest 221,044 (2,798 ) Total equity 424,191 (2,716 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 1,612,613 $ 1,050,710





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 28, 2024 June 29, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 As Restated Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ 28,073 $ (10,698 ) $ (45,415 ) $ (50,611 ) $ (207,894 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,432 10,695 4,705 23,480 11,311 Foreign currency (gains) losses, net — — (69 ) (8 ) (3 ) Loss on disposal of assets 337 — 2,791 337 2,914 (Gain) on investments — (1,340 ) — (10,084 ) — Provision for excess and obsolete inventory (775 ) (171 ) 16,116 33,330 22,276 Deferred taxes, net 3,917 — (4,620 ) 3,917 (4,620 ) Stock-based compensation 25,350 29,332 32,465 112,208 154,227 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (101,010 ) 27,166 4,483 (132,305 ) (65,817 ) Inventories 30,202 (12,179 ) 14,401 103 (66,380 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (127,091 ) 29,353 (78,485 ) (146,111 ) (78,906 ) Deferred expenses 5,690 (5,580 ) 7,700 (4,936 ) (5,428 ) Other assets (3,848 ) 1,051 (12,691 ) (8,263 ) (18,635 ) Accounts payable 47,483 (5,555 ) 35,559 65,270 41,415 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (10,125 ) 50,477 44,699 38,467 64,743 Deferred revenue 6,309 (60,635 ) 12,158 18,318 361,518 Other liabilities (10,324 ) (1,534 ) 10,731 (1,189 ) 20,073 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (99,380 ) 50,382 44,528 (58,077 ) 230,794 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs (21,367 ) (17,143 ) (963 ) (44,374 ) (21,326 ) Proceeds from sale of assets — — 71 — 71 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities — 50,000 80,000 340,000 130,000 Purchases of marketable securities — — (107,112 ) (48,660 ) (408,209 ) Acquisitions of strategic investments (23,996 ) (66,489 ) — (90,485 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (45,363 ) (33,632 ) (28,004 ) 156,481 (299,464 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based compensation awards — — (14,961 ) (3,181 ) (26,674 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 2,309 — 1,586 5,743 2,573 Proceeds from issuance of Class A Common Stock — — — 257,985 — Distributions to Symbotic Holdings LLC partners (561 ) (47,654 ) — (48,215 ) — Proceeds from exercise of warrants — — — 158,704 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,748 (47,654 ) (13,375 ) 371,036 (24,101 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 17 (6 ) 139 (4 ) 232 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (142,978 ) (30,910 ) 3,288 469,436 (92,539 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 873,332 904,242 257,630 260,918 353,457 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 730,354 $ 873,332 $ 260,918 $ 730,354 $ 260,918 Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands) September 28, 2024 June 29, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 28, 2024 September 30, 2023 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 727,310 $ 870,469 $ 258,770 $ 727,310 $ 258,770 Restricted cash 3,044 2,863 2,148 3,044 2,148 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 730,354 $ 873,332 $ 260,918 $ 730,354 $ 260,918 Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Restated Table





The following table presents a summary of the restated amounts in the condensed consolidated financial statements, including the restated amounts in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and non-GAAP financial measures.

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in thousands, except per share information) December 30, 2023 March 30, 2024 June 29, 2024 September 28, 2024 September 28, 2024 As Restated As Restated As Restated Revenue: Systems 347,705 376,637 466,510 548,649 1,739,501 Total revenue 359,943 399,276 486,253 576,768 1,822,240 Cost of revenue: Systems 283,946 342,125 398,761 442,009 1,466,841 Total cost of revenue 295,886 363,113 415,365 468,149 1,542,513 Gross profit 64,057 36,163 70,888 108,619 279,727 Operating income (loss) (25,099 ) (58,951 ) (21,705 ) 23,091 (82,664 ) Income (loss) before income tax (18,900 ) (49,139 ) (10,090 ) 32,507 (45,622 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (172 ) 225 (71 ) (4,194 ) (4,212 ) Net income (loss) (19,072 ) (48,914 ) (10,698 ) 28,073 (50,611 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (16,236 ) (41,055 ) (8,824 ) 23,080 (43,035 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (2,836 ) (7,859 ) (1,874 ) 4,993 (7,576 ) Income (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and Diluted(1) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) Adjusted EBITDA 8,067 14,451 18,652 54,583 95,753 Adjusted Gross Profit 67,581 75,613 80,054 113,312 336,559 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 18.8 % 18.9 % 16.5 % 19.6 % 18.5 % (1) For the three months ended September 28, 2024, basic and diluted EPS were calculated as the same value and as such presented on the same line.

