FormFactor Receives SK hynix Best Partner Award

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading supplier of electrical test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has been recognized as an outstanding partner by SK hynix, a global leader in DRAM and Flash memory manufacturing. The award honors FormFactor for its significant contributions to SK hynix’s growth and competitive strength, driven by technological innovations in probe cards for advanced package test.

As a trusted supplier, FormFactor provides SK hynix with advanced wafer probe cards for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) testing, high-throughput one-touchdown DRAM testing, and engineering probe systems designed for extreme environments, all of which play a key role in supporting the development of next-generation semiconductor devices.

“We are honored to receive the SK hynix Best Partner Award,” said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. “Our longstanding partnership with SK hynix is built on a shared commitment to advancing semiconductor technology. From labs to production fabs, we’ve collaborated to deliver high-speed, high-parallelism probe technologies that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. This recognition reflects our dedication to driving mutual growth through innovation and exceptional performance. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and supporting SK hynix’s continued leadership in semiconductor technology.”

Furthermore, partnerships like this propel technological advancements forward. By continuously collaborating on subsequent devices, including the latest high-bandwidth memory innovations such as HBM4, FormFactor continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in semiconductor testing. These collaborative efforts ensure that cutting-edge technology remains at the forefront, driving progress and fostering a cycle of continuous improvement.

The SK hynix awards are presented annually to a select group of suppliers who demonstrate exceptional performance and make meaningful contributions to SK hynix’s development and manufacturing goals. FormFactor’s recognition underscores its critical role in enhancing SK hynix’s testing capabilities and driving innovation in the semiconductor industry.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

