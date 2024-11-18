Submit Release
ACV to Participate in the 4th Annual Needham Consumer Tech / Ecommerce Virtual Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that members of its management team will present at the 4th Annual Needham Consumer Tech / Ecommerce Virtual Conference on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 11:00 am ET.

A webcast of this event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/. An archived replay will be available following the live presentation.  

About ACV
ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar.

For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
mduggan@acvauctions.com


