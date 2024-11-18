Credit Acceptance Named a 2024 Top Workplace in Michigan by the Detroit Free Press

Southfield, Michigan, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a winner of the 2024 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces. We ranked #2 among the top large companies in Michigan, the same as a year ago. This is the 13th year in a row that the Company has been recognized with this award by the Detroit Free Press. We also received the prestigious Managers Specialty Award for our leaders’ efforts to help team members grow and learn as well as for caring about their concerns.

“Credit Acceptance may be a remote-first company, but our roots remain firmly planted in Michigan, and we’re proud to be recognized as one of the state’s top workplaces,” said Ken Booth, CEO of Credit Acceptance. “This award reaffirms our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve thanks to our generous team members and the intentional work we put into our company culture, allowing those team members to thrive in the workplace.”

Credit Acceptance has called Michigan home for over 50 years, nurturing numerous community partnerships through volunteer efforts championed by our team members. This past summer, team members contributed school supplies to the Pure Heart Foundation, supporting children with incarcerated parents. We have also partnered with Children’s Hospital of Michigan, assembling craft kits for the children there. Currently, we’re marking our 13th consecutive year supporting the Stone Soup Food Bank, helping to provide meals for those in need across Michigan. As a result, we’ve built a mission-driven workplace where team members feel connected to the community and supported in their professional and personal growth.

The company’s ranking was determined based on an anonymous survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm that partners with the Detroit Free Press to identify top workplaces each year. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute.

Our commitment to fostering a supportive, mission-driven workplace has earned us widespread recognition. This year alone, we’ve received 11 awards, including four honors from Great Place to Work® and Fortune: 100 Best Companies to Work For®, Best Workplaces for WomenTM, Best Workplaces for MillennialsTM, and the 2024 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM. In addition, Credit Acceptance has been named a Top Workplaces USA award winner for the fourth consecutive year, a Most Loved Workplace® for 2024 in several categories by the Best Practice Institute, and a Newsweek America’s Top 200 Most Loved Workplace® for 2024, among many others.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

