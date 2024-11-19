Renatus Exteriors Expands to Georgia to Support Hurricane Helen Recovery with Insurance Renovation and Roofing Services

After a major disaster, homeowners need more than just repairs—they need a partner they can trust to rebuild their homes with resilience” — Jamey Nehring, co-founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renatus Exteriors , a trusted leader in insurance restoration and renovation , is excited to announce its expansion into Georgia, where it will provide comprehensive renovation and expert roofing services to homeowners affected by Hurricane Helen in Augusta and Atlanta. Initially arriving the week of the storm to assist with immediate relief efforts, Renatus Exteriors has committed to staying long-term to ensure all impacted residents have access to quality, insurance-compliant renovation, and roofing solutions.Renatus Exteriors is known for its white-glove approach to insurance restoration, which includes handling every step of the process with care, professionalism, and attention to detail. By expanding into Georgia, the company brings its full suite of renovation services and its team of roofing experts to ensure that every home is restored from top to bottom.“After a major disaster, homeowners need more than just repairs—they need a partner they can trust to rebuild their homes with resilience,” said Jamey Nehring, co-founder of Renatus Exteriors. “Our expansion to Georgia allows us to provide the people of Augusta and Atlanta with expert roofing services, premium renovations, and dedicated insurance support.”Renatus Exteriors specializes in:Comprehensive Insurance Restoration – From claims negotiation to final inspection, Renatus Exteriors handles all communication with insurance providers to maximize coverage for clients.Expert Roofing Services – Certified roofing experts provide everything from emergency repairs to full roof replacements, ensuring homes are not only restored but reinforced for future protection.Premium Renovation Services – Skilled craftsmen and designers restore homes to their pre-damage state or better, handling structural repairs, remodeling, and all interior and exterior finishes.White-Glove Customer Service – Each project is managed by a dedicated team offering clear communication, frequent updates, and personalized guidance throughout the process.The Renatus team has been on the ground since Hurricane Helen, working to repair immediate damages, assess roofing needs, and provide essential renovations. By establishing a permanent presence in Georgia, they aim to support residents through every phase of recovery while enhancing the resilience and beauty of their properties.About Renatus ExteriorsRenatus Exteriors is a top name in insurance restoration, committed to bringing new life to homes and properties affected by unforeseen damage. With extensive experience in both renovation and roofing, Renatus Exteriors provides seamless insurance claims assistance, exceptional roofing expertise, and high-quality renovation services to restore properties to the highest standards.For more information about Renatus Exteriors and how to explore insurance coverage benefits for your roof, please visit www.renatusexteriors.com or call 844-411-7770.

