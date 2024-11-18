USHBC Applauds President-elect Trump's Proposal to Grant Green Cards to Foreign College Graduates

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends President-elect Donald Trump's recent proposal to grant green cards to foreign students graduating from U.S. higher education institutions. This initiative has the potential to foster a diverse and skilled workforce that drives American innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“We applaud President-elect Trump’s forward-thinking proposal to provide green cards to foreign graduates of U.S. colleges. This policy not only recognizes the contributions of international students and immigrants, but also strengthens our nation’s competitive edge by retaining top talent educated in our institutions. By embracing these skilled individuals, we bolster our economy while simultaneously enriching the cultural fabric of America. The USHBC stands ready to support initiatives that reinforce our workforce and promote economic prosperity for all.”Palomarez continued by saying:“President-elect Trump’s proposal reflects a significant step towards addressing immigration as an economic imperative, ensuring that the United States remains a global leader in innovation. I am hopeful that the incoming administration will build on such efforts that support our nation’s commercial and economic interests, something we haven’t seen in the past three years.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

