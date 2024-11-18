Cybertip Leads to Arrest of Marion County Man on Charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

MARION COUNTY – A cybertip that child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to a cloud provider’s storage led to an investigation by TBI special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad, the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) provided a cybertip indicating that more than 1900 files of sexual abuse material had been uploaded from an account in Marion County from July through October. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the account belonged to Joshua Long. Following the execution of a search warrant at Long’s Sequatchie home, he was taken into custody.

On October 31st, Joshua James Long (DOB 08/10/1977) was arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

**

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is an ICAC affiliate of the Tennessee ICAC Task Force. Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of online child exploitation should contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND, TipsToTBI@tbi.tn.gov, or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

The TBI has information about online dangers, sextortion, and common-sense tips for the public on its website, at www.tn.gov/tbi. Parents and caregivers looking for resources aimed at helping children develop online safety skills should visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website, at www.netsmartz.org.