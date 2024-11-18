Exceptional Threats of Broken Dreaming: A Latest Book by Neal Solomon

FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latest Book by Neal Solomon, Broken Dreaming, ventures into a riveting storyline situated in a planet where the surviving human race faces challenges from within and without. This mesmerizing work of fiction explores the difficulties of human nature and survival in post-societal landscape.In a world that has been ravaged by calamity, Broken Dreaming takes place, where a group of survivors must navigate the obstacles of their surroundings while simultaneously addressing their personal struggles. The narrative revolves around Darren, Ramsey, Mustadio, Eloise, Alita, and Carina, each of whom encounters distinctive challenges as they endeavour to unearth the truth behind the enigmatic and malevolent creatures. Their journey is intricately interwoven by the novel, which is characterised by tension, discovery, and a pursuit of answers.The book Broken Dreaming begins with a tense scene that depicts a violent assault by dire wolves, which reveals a disturbing twist: these creatures are not entirely natural. The remains of these wolves are the subject of Darren's investigation, which reveals disquieting evidence of technological manipulation. This suggests that a deliberate and malevolent force was responsible for their creation. The group is forced to confront this revelation as they are suddenly propelled into a series of perilous encounters, their fight for survival being overshadowed by the imminent threat of being observed and pursued.In Broken Dreaming, Neal Solomon adeptly integrates elements of suspense, mystery, and character development. Solomon encourages readers to become engrossed in a narrative that challenges their perceptions of reality and survival by means of evocative descriptions and a tightly woven plot. The book provides a thoughtful examination of themes including the influence of technology on the natural world, resilience, and trust.This book is poised to captivate readers who appreciate richly developed characters and intricate storytelling. Solomon's skill in crafting suspense and meticulous attention to detail make Broken Dreaming an intriguing and thought-provoking read.Broken Dreaming is now available on the official websites as well as Amazon, Grab the book and dive in to the incredible journey filled with thrilled adventures.ABOUT THE AUTHORNeal Solomon has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Brock University and a degree in social work from McMaster University. He possesses a profound comprehension of human behaviour, as he has received specialised training in cognitive behavioural therapy and is certified to teach Non-Violent Crisis Intervention. After departing his position as a child protection worker, Neal rekindled his enthusiasm for writing and embarked on a literary tour.Neal resumed writing in December 2022, which culminated in the publication of "Broken Dreaming" in June 2023. He has since republished the book independently, despite the fact that it was initially released through Tellwell Publishing. His writing offers a novel perspective on the post-apocalyptic genre, emphasising the resilience and optimism of humanity.Neal demonstrates his dedication and perseverance by writing late at night, despite the demands of a full-time job and a family. Neal brings a distinctive perspective to his narrative, which has been influenced by writers such as Michael Crichton, Chuck Palahniuk, Scott Westerfeld, and Jeff Lemire. Neal Solomon is an author to keep an eye on, as he has plans to investigate a variety of genres and is currently working on new projects.Visit Amazon to purchase book: https://shorturl.at/G8Qt1 Follow Neal on social media for more updates:

