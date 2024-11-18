Melmed Law Group Recognized as a Top 25 Labor and Employment Law Firm in Los Angeles





Top 25 Los Angeles Labor & Employment Practices

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is honored to be recognized in the Los Angeles Times’ “Top 25 Labor and Employment Practices in Los Angeles” list, published on November 17, 2024. This recognition highlights the firm’s dedication to protecting workers’ rights and achieving outstanding results in employment law.

Led by founder Jonathan Melmed, the firm has built a strong reputation for handling high-profile employment litigation, including multi-million dollar class and representative actions. Jonathan’s leadership and advocacy have made him a trusted name in the field.

“This acknowledgment reflects the hard work of our entire team,” said Jonathan Melmed. “We are committed to standing up for employees and ensuring their voices are heard.”

Melmed Law Group focuses on a wide range of employment law issues, including wage-and-hour, harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and whistleblower cases. The firm’s client-first approach has earned it recognition as a leading advocate for employees across California.

For more information about Melmed Law Group, visit www.melmedlaw.com.

About Melmed Law Group

Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, wage theft, and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed, the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact: Paniz Rad

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

Website: www.melmedlaw.com

