Freddie Mac Multifamily Loan Purchase Cap for 2025 is $73 Billion

Focus on workforce housing, other mission goals to shape year ahead

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily’s loan purchase cap for 2025 will be $73 billion. The cap is set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) largely based on projections for the size of the multifamily debt origination market. Freddie Mac also was informed FHFA’s criteria for mission-driven business has not changed from 2024.

“Freddie Mac will continue to adapt to market conditions and meet our mission to provide liquidity, stability and affordability throughout all market cycles,” said Kevin Palmer, head of Multifamily for Freddie Mac. “FHFA’s requirements create the conditions for us to deliver on our priorities. In 2025, we will continue our day-to-day focus on supporting affordable rental housing for families across the country.”

FHFA defines its mission-driven requirements in Appendix A of its Scorecard. As was the case last year, for 2025, 50% of loans purchased must be mission-driven.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes about 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, thus transferring the majority of the expected credit risk from taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More:

