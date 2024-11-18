MUSICK PEELER & GARRETT NAMED A “TOP LAW FIRM” BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie Co-Managing Partner Richard Galofaro

Firm’s Employment and Litigation Practices Receive Special Nod

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that it has been recognized in the Los Angeles Times as a “Top Law Firm” in a special feature that published today.Rankings for the list take into account the number of attorneys at each firm, with Musick, Peeler & Garrett having 66 attorneys in its Los Angeles office. The firm’s Employment and Litigation practices are highlighted in the profile.With offices in five major commercial centers across the state, Musick Peeler attorneys have the resources and expertise to offer the highest quality representation in a wide variety of legal matters.While Musick Peeler clients enjoy the advantages of working with an independent law firm, California businesses often require representation and advice in national and international matters. Musick Peeler’s attorneys speak a multitude of languages and several of its practice groups focus on international clients doing business in California and overseas. Together with its membership in Ally Law, an exclusive alliance of international law firms, Musick Peeler is well-equipped to ensure the seamless delivery of legal services across the globe. Musick Peeler is proud to offer its clients the geographic reach of a global firm while maintaining the unique culture and advantages of a regional firm focused on providing each client with individualized attention.Musick Peeler’s client service has not gone unnoticed. Many of its attorneys are recognized as leaders in their field earning selections as Super Lawyers, rankings in Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation and Martindale-Hubbell’shighest AVrating for technical skill and ethics. Outside of the firm, many of its lawyers are noted community leaders, hold political office and teach at various universities.

