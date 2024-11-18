Advantage Solutions announces investments to donate 2.5 million meals through Feeding America and fund comprehensive support services for women through the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Strategic partnerships aimed at enriching lives and enhancing community engagement through multiyear initiatives to address food security and economic mobility

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), a leading provider of business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, today announced two significant commitments to Feeding America and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

These new strategic partnerships — totaling a combined investment of more than $750,000 — reflect Advantage’s growing commitment to community engagement through food security, economic mobility and well-being. Advantage’s workforce of more than 70,000 people serve with heart in communities across the U.S., playing an essential role in ensuring necessities like food and personal care items are accessible for all Americans.

By partnering with Feeding America and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Advantage is embracing its purpose of connecting people with the products and experiences that enrich their lives. The investments will support initiatives in the St. Louis area where Advantage is headquartered and span across the country.

“Our partnerships with Feeding America and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis mark a transformative step in our mission to drive meaningful change within the communities we serve,” said Advantage Solutions CEO Dave Peacock, a longtime St. Louis area resident and philanthropist. “These collaborations underscore our dedication to creating a lasting impact that resonates far beyond our business operations.”

Both collaborations advance Advantage’s Belonging & Impact strategy, which includes four key commitments: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging; community engagement; environmental, social and governance; and business integration.

Advantage's expanded relationship with Feeding America, the nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and meal programs, includes donating the equivalent of 2.5 million meals over two years to the organization’s multi-donor Food Security Equity Impact Fund for a total investment of $250,000.

With more than 47 million Americans facing hunger, including one in five children, the fund aims to address disparities in food access and enhance food security nationwide. The increased investment builds on a longstanding relationship between Advantage and Feeding America. Since 2012, the company and its employees have contributed more than 4.1 million meals for families facing hunger.

"With food insecurity on the rise, it's never been more important to have dedicated partners in the movement to end hunger. Together with Advantage Solutions, our partnership helps more people access the food and resources they say they need to thrive," said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America's senior vice president of corporate partnerships.

A separate partnership with the Urban League is wholly aligned with Advantage’s community engagement pillar of economic mobility. Advantage will donate $500,000 over the next five years to support the Urban League’s Save Our Sisters program, which provides holistic wraparound services — including employment, education, rental, mortgage and utility assistance — for women from all walks of life to help them reach their full potential. The company’s investment will support a range of programs designed to help women overcome obstacles, including initiatives focused on mind and body wellness, healthy relationships, life skills, career development, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and mentorship.

In addition to this donation, Advantage will participate in career fairs organized by the Urban League, which are designed to foster valuable employment and professional development opportunities.

“We are excited to partner with Advantage Solutions,” said Mike McMillan, CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “Their generous support enables us to expand our programs and services, making a direct difference in the lives of those who need it most. Together, we are building a more sustainable and prosperous future for the St. Louis community, creating lasting opportunities for generations to come.”

For Advantage, the partnership is an opportunity to do good in its own backyard, Peacock said, noting the company’s recent headquarters move to the St. Louis area.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Urban League by supporting the Save Our Sisters program, which has empowered hundreds of women to achieve their life goals,” Peacock said. “And the career fairs will directly connect community members to opportunities.”

Beyond the investments in the two organizations, Advantage Solutions employees are further scaling and enhancing the company’s impact through volunteering. These team efforts will be expanded into a holistic, enterprise program for 2025, which includes the launch of regional employee engagement committees to lead volunteer efforts in communities across the U.S.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit YourADV.com.

About the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

The mission of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. is to empower African Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights. As the leading champion of empowerment and opportunity for African Americans, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis envisions a region where all people are valued members of the community; can adequately support themselves and their families; live in the neighborhoods that are vibrant and thriving; and share in the region’s prosperity and well-being.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.



Investor Contacts:

Ruben Mella

ruben.mella@youradv.com

Media Contacts:

Peter Frost

press@youradv.com

