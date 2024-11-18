Indiana School Counselor Survey Reveals Increased Student Needs and Time Constraints, But Also Positive Program Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024-25 Indiana School Counselor Survey , released today, highlights significant challenges and promising progress within Indiana's school counseling system. The survey, based on nearly 400 responses from school counselors across the state, reveals a complex picture of both increased student needs and a positive shift toward higher-quality counseling programs.

One key finding highlights a substantial rise in student social-emotional needs. Over half (53.4%) of responding counselors reported a significant increase in these needs compared to the previous year, with nearly a quarter (21.7%) describing the increase as “much higher.” This increase is largely attributed to the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a decrease in available time for counselors to provide necessary support.

Further compounding the social-emotional issue is a chronic lack of time for counselors to effectively address student needs. The survey reveals that counselor agreement with the statement "I have enough time to meet with students" dropped to its lowest point since the question was first asked in 2011. Increased student caseloads and the significant portion of time (estimated at 15%) spent on non-counseling duties contribute to this ongoing challenge.

Despite these considerable hurdles, the survey also highlights a positive trend. The number of schools with quality school counseling programs aligned with state or national standards increased by 10% compared to the previous year.

The growth is largely attributed to the successful implementation of Indiana's Carrying the Torch to Student Success, an Indiana Department of Education initiative in partnership with the Indiana School Counselor Association, with technical partnership provided by Inspire Success.

“The Indiana School Counselor Survey paints a nuanced picture of the current state of school counseling in Indiana,” said Chris Guidry , executive director of Inspire Success. “While we see a significant increase in student needs and a persistent shortage of counselor time, we're also encouraged by the growing number of schools implementing high-quality counseling programs. This stresses the critical need for continued investment in resources, training, and support for our dedicated school counselors.”

The full report is available on Inspire Success’ website and made possible with the support of INvestEd .

"INvestEd is committed to helping Indiana students and families understand and navigate funding options for postsecondary education,” said INvestEd CEO Joe Wood. “We’re proud to support the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana School Counselor Association (ISCA), Indiana Association of College Admission Counselors (INACAC), and Inspire Success on this survey regarding Hoosier students’ educational success."

