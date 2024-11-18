Bridge The Gaps Releases 2025 Donation Prospectus With Opportunities For Corporation Partnerships

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge The Gaps , a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization, assisting underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps, has released its 2025 Donation Prospectus The 2025 Donation Prospectus provides a detailed overview of Bridge The Gaps Programs and their direct impact on local communities, in high-risk schools, and with our underprivileged students. The Donation Prospectus also outlines opportunities for potential donors and how resources are allocated within each program with a review of current program initiatives.“We created the 2025 Donation Prospectus because as a younger non-profit, we wanted to be fully transparent in how partner donations were utilized and making a difference with our students,” said Omar Durham , President, and Founder, of Bridge The Gaps.“We know we couldn’t have come this far without our partners and the Donation Prospectus helps them truly see their impact in the community through Bridge The Gaps,” Durham adds.A complimentary copy of the Bridge The Gaps Donor Prospectus is available here.“We hope the prospectus will be an impetus for new donors to give with confidence when joining our mission and another step in openness for our current donors,” Durham finalizes.For more information on how you can partner with Bridge The Gaps and help us do more, please contact us here or make a tax-deductible donation here.About Bridge The Gaps:The mission of Bridge The Gaps (BTG) is to assist underprivileged, lower-income, minority, and at-risk athletic students by reconnecting their cultural, emotional, mental, and educational gaps. Bridge The Gaps is a registered 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization.

