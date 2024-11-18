Creating Jobs in Fayette County: Shapiro Administration Invests $3 Million to Help Hranec Corp. Expand Manufacturing Operations in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania-based sheet metal manufacturer is investing over $15 million in the project, creating more than 80 new manufacturing jobs and retaining 124 jobs statewide. Manufacturing is one of the key industries identified in Governor Josh Shapiro’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy for the Commonwealth, driving job creation and economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced a $3 million investment from the Commonwealth to support the expansion of Hranec Corp., a Pennsylvania-based sheet metal manufacturing company in Fayette County. The company is investing $15.5 million to build a 200,000-square-foot facility, create 84 new full-time jobs, and retain 124 jobs across the state.

Hranec will construct the new facility on 26 acres across from its existing location in German Township. This new facility will allow the company to increase its overall production by expanding existing manufacturing lines and creating new product lines. Hranec will also upgrade its existing manufacturing and warehousing space.

“Pennsylvania is the best place in the country for businesses to grow and thrive — and seeing homegrown manufacturers like Hranec Corp deepen their roots here in the Commonwealth sends a clear message to other businesses looking to expand or relocate here that Pennsylvania is open for business,” said Governor Shapiro. “My Administration is committed to making strategic investments, building a skilled workforce, and positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in manufacturing. Together, we’re growing an economy that works for everyone — creating more jobs, strengthening our communities, and ensuring a brighter future for all Pennsylvanians.”

Hranec received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $2.5 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $250,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $250,000 WEDnet grant to help train employees.

“We’re thrilled to support the growth of a great manufacturing company like Hranec — a mainstay in Fayette County for nearly 30 years,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Governor’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy is focused on growing our important industries, like manufacturing, to build on Pennsylvania’s resilient economy and unique strengths. We will continue to make bold investments in companies like Hranec and cement the Commonwealth’s status as a manufacturing and economic powerhouse.”

Founded in 1995, Hranec Corp. specializes in manufacturing, installing, and servicing air handling systems and other sheet metal products for sale to the general public, wholesalers, and contractors. The company’s headquarters, manufacturing, and sales and service offices are located in Uniontown.

“We deeply appreciate the financial support from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Steve Hranec, Owner and Founder, Hranec. “Governor Shapiro’s economic initiatives and his support for Pennsylvania manufacturing companies make expansions like ours possible. These funds will allow us to expand our HVAC manufacturing line and provide good-paying, local jobs for our families in Fayette County and across Pennsylvania. Special thanks to the Fayette County Commissioners, German Township Supervisors, Fayette County CTI School, and the Albert Gallatin School Board for their support.”

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured and announced more than $3 billion in private sector investments.

“It has been a pleasure supporting Steve Hranec and the Hranec Corp.,” said Tim Flecker, Executive Director, Fay-Penn Economic Council. “Steve has built an impressive business here in Fayette County with customers nationwide and a positive economic impact on his community. He continues to reinvest in his business and represents a great example of U.S. manufacturing.”

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget delivers on Governor Shapiro’s key priorities to make Pennsylvania more competitive economically and includes:

$500 million for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program

for site development, including $400 million for the PA SITES (Pennsylvania Strategic Investments to Enhance Sites) program $20 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth

for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth $15 million for tourism marketing to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand to encourage tens of millions within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania

Read more about Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years and how Governor Shapiro’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

