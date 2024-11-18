Ethical Web AI Appoints Peter Varnish OBE to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., d/b/a Ethical Web AI (OTCQB: BBLR) - a frontrunner in ethical technology determined to revolutionize the digital domain, today announced it has appointed Peter Varnish OBE to its Advisory Board.

Peter Varnish has built a career of outstanding achievement as an independent electronics and weapons engineer specializing in defence and security, and he advises corporations and governments on the latest threats, resilience, and technologies. He has directly advised UK Ministers and the Cabinet Office on security and has provided training and briefings to the Governments of Australia, Canada, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Singapore, UAE, and USA.

Manfred Ebensberger, CEO of Ethical Web AI, remarked, "Peter's resume is uniquely robust and a powerful advocate of our technology. As part of our goal to uplist to Nasdaq next year, we plan to appoint Peter as an independent member of our Board of Directors to meet its independent directors' requirements.

"Ethical Web is in a strong position to take the market by storm," Mr. Ebensberger added. "As stated in our October 25 press release, we expect to sign our first community licensee agreement in the UK in the next few weeks. In fact, we have already started to build a test app for the first pilot program in the UK and are now in active discussions with potential pilot entities in the USA.

"We are making solid progress on raising new growth capital and, following recent meetings in Spain and London, negotiations are currently underway. Additionally, we are recruiting other senior executives with complementary skill sets to increase our development and deployment capacity. I am delighted to welcome Peter as our latest advisory board member and look forward to working with him to advance our go-to-market strategy for our extraordinary technology."

Peter Varnish Bio

Peter Varnish has authored numerous patents. He has recently published professional journal articles and academic papers that include:

Defending our Data, 5 Eyes – Opportunities and Challenges in the New Strategic Landscape

The Threat from China and the Influence of 5G on Microwave Landing Systems.

Peter is also a visiting professor of ethical hacking at Coventry University.

Professor. Varnish began his career with the Royal Navy Scientific Service, where he carried out fundamental research in lasers, radar, and ultra-high power microwave weapons. In 1975, the Foreign Office posted him to the British Embassy in Washington DC as a Scientific Advisor to the MoD.

In 1982, Mr. Varnish was awarded the OBE for his contribution to the Falklands War. In 1995, he became the Director General of the UK's Strategic Defence office in Whitehall. His achievements include directing projects such as the first circumnavigation of the moon by a small-sat and the first launch of a ballistic missile interceptor from an aircraft.

In 2001, he retired from the main board after having served the UK Defence Evaluation and Research Agency [now QinetiQ] as Director for Radar, Weapons, and Signature Control. He was invited to join several technology companies as a Director, including as a senior advisor to Washington, DC-based Cambridge Global Capital.

In 2021, he formed OI5 Ltd with a boutique investment of $10 million. He has appeared as an expert on Discovery, Channel 4 and other TV programs. He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and is listed in Who's Who 2024.

About Ethical AI

Ethical Web's revolutionary new platform is the next step in the evolution of search. Its SaaS (Software as a Service) patented super app is the natural progression from unsafe, tracked generic searches through established market-leading search engines that no longer provide accurate or safe results based on customer searches.

A traditional web search uses a generic search tool and not a market specialist, and this market dominance of generic search is now being diluted with specific search apps. Customers are now searching in greater detail for specific goods and services through these single service apps, e.g. Uber Eats, AirBnb, etc., removing the need for unsafe generic search engines. These apps are tailored to customers' needs in a more user-friendly, less ad-driven environment, simplifying their searches. Their primary disadvantages are that users need to have more and more apps on their phones while those users' data is tracked, collected, and increasingly sold to third parties. Further, these apps are hugely expensive for the vendors based on an extortionate commission-based business model. While the user journey is improved, it remains problematic and far from ideal --, but the cost to the suppliers gives them little to no alternatives to advertise themselves in an essential space. Ethical AI aims to disrupt this space with its next-generation technology radically and offer significant benefits for consumers and merchants.

For more information, visit us at: https://ethicalweb.ai/

