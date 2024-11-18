Author Madiba K. Dennie Historian Lawrence Goldstone SideBar Legal Talk Network Logo

Constitutional historians Goldstone and Dennie join SideBar to discuss the context, concerns, and questions following the recent re-election of Donald Trump.

The question is whether the 2024 presidential election is a rejection of Democrats or a rejection of Democracy.” — Madiba Dennie and Lawrence Goldstone

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes constitutional historians Lawrence Goldstone and Madiba K. Dennie. In the Tuesday, November 19th episode of SideBar, cohosts Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick discuss what many are considering a "historic" 2024 presidential election. Constitutional historians Lawrence Goldstone and Madiba K. Dennie join Gardina and Winick to discuss the context, concerns, and questions following the recent re-election of Donald Trump.Madiba K. Dennie is an attorney, columnist, and professor whose work focuses on fostering an equitable multiracial democracy. Her debut book, The Originalism Trap: How Extremists Stole the Constitution and How We the People Can Take It Back pushes back against the so-called “originalist” model of constitutional interpretation being favored by the current conservative Supreme Court majority and encourages us to redirect our efforts to protect the ideals of democracy.Lawrence Goldstone is an award-winning historian and author of Imperfect Union: How Errors of Omission Threaten Constitutional Democracy. His book provides unique insight into how current challenges to our constitutional rights and the tension between federal and state protected rights stems from the Framers’ unwillingness to confront issues that they knew back in 1787 could be future threats to democratic ideals.“One of the questions that many of us are asking is whether the recent presidential election was a rejection of Democrats or a rejection of Democracy,” said Winick, cohost of SideBar and dean of Monterey College of Law . “Because of their historical and political perspectives, Madiba and Larry provide helpful viewpoints on better understanding the message being provided by the electorate as a result of the 2024 election cycle,” said Winick.Cohost Jackie Gardina, dean of The Colleges of Law Santa Barbara and Ventura, pointed out, “Both Madiba and Larry provide us with a unique historical context for the principles set out in the constitution more than 200 years ago and the framework of individual freedom and democracy that many of us believe may be at risk following the 2024 presidential election.”Dennie is an attorney, columnist, and professor whose work focuses on fostering an equitable multiracial democracy. She has served as the Deputy Editor and Senior Contributor at the critical legal commentary outlet Balls and Strikes. In her previous role as a counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, she provided legal and policy analysis regarding a range of democracy issues including the census, the courts, and attempts to disempower communities of color. Her legal and political commentary has been featured in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and more. Dennie has been interviewed on-air about race, gender, and the law on outlets including the BBC and MSNBC. She has taught at Western Washington University and NYU School of Law.Lawrence Goldstone is the author or co-author of more than a dozen books, and has written for the Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, New Republic, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He is the winner of the 2021 Lillian Smith Book Award. His previous non-fiction books include: On Account of Race: The Supreme Court; Stolen Justice: The Struggle for African American Voting Rights; Dark Bargain: Slavery, Profits and the Struggle for the Constitution; and Days of Infamy: How a Century of Bigotry Led to Japanese American Internment.To listen to Lawrence Goldstone and Madiba Dennie’s SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.